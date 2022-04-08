SAP teams up with BCG on sustainability strategy

SAP is partnering with management consulting heavyweight Boston Consulting Group to help organizations establish their sustainability strategies.

The partnership will offer a variety of services around setting a corporate sustainability strategy, centered on both SAP and BCG's product portfolios, according to the companies.

The products include SAP Sustainability Control Tower, SAP Product Footprint Management and CO2 AI by BCG.

Vivek Bapat Vivek Bapat

The partnership came about primarily because there was a significant demand from customers across all industries to incorporate sustainability as a core part of their operating business, according to Vivek Bapat, SAP senior vice president for purpose and sustainability marketing and solutions.

To do so, companies need to first establish a sustainability strategy in three areas, Bapat said. First is decarbonization across the business, both on the operational side and in upstream and downstream supply chains. The second is waste elimination, including plastics, water conservation and responsible mining. Third is social issues like using child labor, he said.

Companies need to be able to measure and report on the progress they make in achieving sustainability goals, which can show proof that any claims are not greenwashing, according to Bapat.

"This means providing our customers with the ability to get a true sense of where they were today quantitatively," he said. "But also showing the progress that they were making so that they can prove to the market that they are actually making progress, or lack thereof."

Companies need a place to start with sustainability However, companies today usually don't know where to start in developing a sustainability strategy, which is why the BCG's management consulting approach and specialized tools combined with those from SAP can be particularly valuable, Bapat explained. BCG's management consulting methodology helps organizations assess where they are with sustainability, he said. Organizations can then use the combination of SAP and BCG tools to determine the strategic objectives of what they want to accomplish, according to Bapat. "In the past, [BCG] would have said it's up to you to figure out the technology solutions," Bapat said. "But now SAP can come in with the technology enablement, whether it's in terms of data or business process changes." To help organizations achieve zero-emissions goals, for example, the offering integrates SAP Product Footprint Management with CO2.AI by BCG via SAP Business Technology Platform, according to Bapat. SAP Product Footprint Management helps to measure and analyze carbon emissions throughout the organization, while CO2.AI by BCG is an AI-based product that enables supply chain collaboration around emissions. SAP's sustainable products portfolio