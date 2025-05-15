Salesforce acquisition of Convergence adds Agentforce talent

Salesforce has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Convergence.ai, whose Proxy generative AI assistant spins up agents to perform web tasks.

Salesforce did not reveal the financial or timing details about the transaction.

Convergence's co-founders came from e-commerce giant Shopify and large language model host Cohere. Proxy creates agents on a per-request level: Ask it to Tweet about something or research a topic, and it creates an agent -- or multiple agents -- to do the job.

The Salesforce acquisition was about technology, but it is even more so a talent acquisition, according to the company. If the acquisition goes through, Convergence's employees would "play a key role in advancing Salesforce's broader AI roadmap," Salesforce stated in a press release.

In a media email, the company said Convergence will bring expertise in AI agent design, autonomous task execution and adaptive systems.

Jayesh Govindarajan, executive vice president of AI/ML Engineering at Salesforce, said Convergence, based in London, will be the home of Salesforce's new AI lab. The acquisition also included tapping into the region's AI research and development scene.

Salesforce -- and its customers -- recognize Agentforce as a solid foundation for agentic AI technology, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir. But the average customer will need help thinking through how to break out repetitive tasks into actions, and the structure that will be needed to assemble complex technologies together to execute those actions.

That's where Convergence will likely come in.

"Salesforce's focus right now is on accelerating the adoption of Agentforce," Wettemann said. "So if they can add more fuel to the fire, they're going to do that."

In other news, Salesforce changed its pricing on Agentforce. Last year at Dreamforce -- when Agentforce was in its infancy -- CEO Marc Benioff said pricing would be $2 per conversation. That proved to be too ambiguous to some customers.

Wednesday, the company switched to what it calls the "Flex Credit" plan, where 100,000 credits cost $500, and actions agents take cost 20 credits, or $0.10. All Salesforce customers on Enterprise Edition subscriptions or higher can get their first 100,000 Flex Credits free through Salesforce Foundations.

Salesforce co-founders Marc Benioff and Parker Harris introduce Agentforce at Dreamforce last September.

