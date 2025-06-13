Salesforce Marketing Cloud Next employs more agents, CDP

Salesforce previewed Marketing Cloud Next, which is due for release next month, at its Connections conference earlier this week in Chicago.

The next version of Marketing Cloud will feature agents that can answer customers when they respond to marketing chats, texts and emails. It can also keep the conversation going when a customer shows interest and will eventually pass the leads on to marketing and sales staff for follow-up, according to Salesforce.

Marketing Cloud Next can also draft marketing campaigns and the briefs that summarize them -- potentially cutting weeks from typical marketing ideation processes. It also integrates more tightly with Salesforce's other clouds, marketing and sales being the most obvious, and service, the company said.

Just as important are tighter connections between marketing and e-commerce, according to Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm.

Marketing Cloud Next opens the door for AI marketing agents to automate the creation of personalized commerce content in ways that only generative AI agents can, Wettemann said. This means taking data points such as individual purchase history, web browsing behavior and marketing campaign engagement and mashing them up into custom webpages tailored to a customer's buying intent signals.

Marketing organizations now have the reach beyond traditional marketing channels, said Steve Hammond, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

"Your marketing organization now has the ability to connect seamlessly into commerce, into service, into sales, across a full customer journey," Hammond said.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Next displays agent activity and ranks leads for sales outreach.