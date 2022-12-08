Salesforce-Slack integrations continue as cofounder departs

Slack's cofounder and CEO, Stewart Butterfield, resigned this week, effective in January. Amid the regime change, Salesforce continued releasing new Salesforce-Slack integrations, this time focusing on Sales Cloud.

Butterfield departed along with several Salesforce execs who hold CEO titles, including co-CEO Bret Taylor and Tableau CEO and president Mark Nelson. Butterfield will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, who was previously executive vice president and general manager for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Experience Cloud and Marketing Cloud.

It's typical that, when a tech company is acquired, the founder stays on for two years and leaves, said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst at Valoir. Slack was acquired by Salesforce two years ago. Butterfield's leaving would have looked routine had he not been the third CEO in a week to leave the company.

That said, it's unlikely the leadership changes will affect Slack users materially or change the roadmap, Wettemann added.

Slack features slated for early 2023 Salesforce previewed deeper Slack integrations planned for release early next year, including Slack account channels for internal sales teams and separate ones for their customers to interact with salespeople. Both plug into the Salesforce platform and can access -- and update -- Sales Cloud data within the Slack environment. Also included is a newly built workflow orchestration tool. It is based on Slack Workflow Builder, said Rob Seaman, Salesforce senior vice president of Slack enterprise product. It includes templates for common sales tasks, such as deal approvals and new sales rep onboarding. "This is not just about connectivity to Salesforce, your CRM," Seaman said. "This is actually about out-of-the-box ways to work in Slack that are going to make you as a sales organization -- or you as a seller --faster and more effective." Some of the technology integrated into these new features came from the acquisition of Troops.ai last summer.