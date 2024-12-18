With Agentforce 2.0, Salesforce closer to autonomous AI

Salesforce this week previewed a bundle of generative AI features it named Agentforce 2.0. Many of them are embedded in Slack, which reinforces the collaboration platform as the base for Salesforce work.

Agentforce 2.0 has some parts live now, some going live early next year and others to come in pilot in 2025. It is the first version to employ Salesforce's Atlas Reasoning Engine.

Reasoning engines simulate human logic and are the cloud services that enable AI autonomy by assembling business rules, data, and generative AI search and summary. In the CX realm, such decision-making is embedded into workflows such as customer service or sales processes.

In the case of Atlas, Salesforce admins and developers can build agents in Slack without code. The process begins with defining the agent's role, what data it can access and what actions the agent can take. It then defines boundaries and restrictions on those actions and controls the channels to which the output is sent, such as Slack, email and WhatsApp. Agentforce 2.0 comes with hundreds of prebuilt "skills" across CRM, Slack and Tableau to get users started.

Agents search and summarize a Salesforce user's CRM data, the company's knowledge documents, Slack and the web to assist humans in more quickly closing sales deals, creating marketing campaigns and personalized e-commerce web content, or solving customer service tickets. Salesforce is betting that CRM data fed into Atlas will be the secret sauce that drives more effective one-to-one CX interactions and, in turn, positive business results.

The Slack connection to Agentforce 2.0 might look like a play to sell more Slack at the expense of Teams, especially considering Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's harsh words for Microsoft earlier this year, which continued through the Agentforce 2.0 preview.

Instead, making Slack a launchpad for Agentforce is a developer play, said Rebecca Wettemann, an analyst and founder of independent research firm Valoir. Slack developers have been given new skills and capabilities in the Salesforce realm that more tightly integrate Salesforce and Slack, which Salesforce bought for $27.7 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's not a lot of Slack customers that are not on Salesforce today, and vice versa," Wettemann said. "So it's the idea of bringing these two together. Now we have a developer that's not just a Slack developer but both a Slack and Agentforce developer."

Agentforce Skills Library Builder lets Salesforce users tap into Agentforce capabilities in Slack to customize agents.