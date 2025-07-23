Salesforce rewires Slack for agentic AI, enterprise search

Salesforce added agentic AI features to Slack, touting the latest version as an "operating system for work" as the company competes for eyeballs in the world of workspace collaboration.

Rob Seaman, chief product officer at Slack, also in an interview addressed a recent controversy over Salesforce's limitation on sharing Slack data with other companies' AI tools.

Features available in Slack now include channel recaps and thread summaries, in which agents gather a digest of what's happened in channels and threads, and AI notes of Huddles meetings. Furthermore, those features can be translated into languages including French, Chinese, Korean and Italian.

Features coming soon in Slack, Salesforce said, include more summaries and writing assistance in Canvas, Slack's workspace. The tools will be able to summarize raw meeting notes into structured updates for a team, pull together ideas to draft project briefs, and create FAQs and other content that is currently manually written by people.

Integrating summaries and recaps is going to be table stakes in the near future for any collaboration tool. Rebecca WettemannFounder, Valoir

"Integrating summaries and recaps is going to be table stakes in the near future for any collaboration tool," said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm. "The authoring stuff is what's going to be the most interesting to users, but embedding those generative AI capabilities, such as contextual search and summaries, are all important things."

Another feature to come is AI Profile Summaries, which gathers information outside Slack and makes it clickable. Especially in large companies such as Salesforce, this feature can help message recipients understand where unrecognized people are coming from -- even if they don't provide much detail in their Slack profiles.

"We prompt it to be positive," Seaman said. "It can only access public channels, but it's going to write a positive CV, which we found to be way more valuable than just the person's name, the title and what you can find about them … I can get to know somebody, get up to speed and engage with them."

Finally, Slack added its version of enterprise search, a feature popular among content management vendors such as Box. Through APIs, Slack's agents can summarize content and conversations through APIs with enterprise apps such as Microsoft Teams and OneDrive, Box, Google Drive, Jira, Asana and Atlassian.

Slack AI enterprise search concatenates enterprise content from outside systems -- such as Google Docs -- into search results.