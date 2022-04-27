Salesforce-Slack sales, marketing, service integrations in beta

New Salesforce-Slack integrations for its marketing, service and sales cloud moved into beta this week and MuleSoft plans to release API management and governance tools in the coming weeks.

Salesforce previewed its Slack apps for those three clouds late last summer, but since then has honed some features as well as added others based on user testing, said Rob Seaman, Salesforce senior vice president of product management for Slack.

Marketing Cloud for Slack supports campaign collaboration between Salesforce users and outside agencies, and also alerts sales teams in Slack when marketing campaigns generate new leads. Sales Cloud for Slack enables several kinds of collaboration channels -- those with internal account teams, those with internal account teams and external customer contacts, and "deal channels" that track individual deals as they move toward closing. Sales teams can also track forecasting within Slack.

Seaman said organizations need a central online space to meet and update each other, as the nature -- and location -- of work morphs yet again.

"More and more people are moving from fully remote to hybrid, and salespeople are now starting to do in-person meetings," Seaman said. "People are increasingly mobile and extend this hybrid world. They will actually be able to manage their pipeline, their next steps, their forecasts, et cetera, directly from within Slack from desktop or from mobile Slack."

Service Cloud for Slack features "case swarming," in which a Slack channel can be opened to solve a customer problem that needs more organizational expertise and decision-making than one agent might have. It's not a new idea, said Daniel Peter, Salesforce practice lead for Robots & Pencils, a consultancy. Salesforce users have been building their own case-swarming workflows for years.

Salesforce has simplified integration of that and other processes with its Slack apps, he said. It frees an organization's top-level coders to focus on more complex problems instead of maintaining simple custom apps for workflows, such as case swarming.

"It's carving away at the things that the total pro-code developers that are getting the highest salaries had to do," Peter said. "You can have a Salesforce admin or a declarative developer build in Salesforce, do some simple things -- maybe just a Slackbot to search something in Salesforce or to create a record in Salesforce. You don't need to do a whole full-on engineering exercise."

Peter sees Slack and Salesforce as a fit to make businesses run more efficiently as they move workflows and manual processes, such as approvals, off of email threads and into Slack. It's a better, more accessible system of record than email, which remains the status quo for many organizations. It's also more usable than some of the alternatives, he said.

"There's some people using [Microsoft] Teams and Salesforce; we run across this," Peter said. "I'm very biased, but in my opinion [the experience is] fairly awful."

The Salesforce-Slack integrations are planned to go live in June's Summer '22 release. Other Slack apps for Salesforce clouds are in the works, including Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Industries, which offers Salesforce instances for healthcare, telecommunications and other verticals, Seaman said.