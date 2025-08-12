Perplexity's Chrome bid shows growing competition in AI search

Perplexity AI has offered to buy Google Chrome for $34.5 billion.

On Tuesday, multiple media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, reported that the AI search vendor made an offer nearly twice its own valuation of $18 billion, which it hit after securing $100 million in investments last month.

Four months ago, Perplexity co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas revealed on LinkedIn that it crossed $100 million in annualized revenue.

The bid comes as the U.S. Justice Department pushes for Google to sell Chrome as part of its ruling that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the internet search market.

"They're just reminding the world that Google may have to sell Chrome," said Nikhil Lai, an analyst at Forrester Research. He added that Perplexity has been putting pressure on Google to make its browser more conversational and described this as another form of pressure especially given the bid is below what Chrome is worth.

Lai said this is also not the first time Perplexity has tried to buy a company caught in the U.S. government's crosshairs: The vendor offered to buy TikTok earlier this year.