In a move showing the growth and maturity developing within agentic AI and generative AI technology, Google Cloud and DeepSeek upgraded their AI products this week.

On Thursday, Google added new agentic capabilities in AI mode, while Chinese AI vendor DeepSeek released DeepSeek V3.1 on Tuesday.

Agentic capabilities in AI Mode

Google added agentic AI capabilities within AI Mode. The search tool can now browse across multiple reservation platforms and websites, presenting users with a list of restaurants and links to the booking pages.

Google said AI Mode does this by using Project Mariner's browser agent capabilities and the power of Knowledge Graph and Google Maps to help users take actions on the web.

The cloud provider is partnering with various organizations, including OpenTable, Ticketmaster, StubHub and Booksy, to provide the experience.

Google said that those using the AI Mode experiment in Labs will also start seeing results tailored to personal preferences and interests, beginning with dining-related topics.

AI Mode also now has a new link-sharing capability, allowing users to share AI mode responses. It is available in the U.S.

The new AI Mode agentic capability comes one month after Google introduced a business calling capability in search.

"This is something Google has been working on for a while," said Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at Futurum Group. He said Google showcased several years ago at its IO event the ability to use natural language to book a reservation at a restaurant.

The agentic capability within AI Mode and the different agents Google has released in the past few months, such as the BigQuery Data Agent, Notebook Agent, GitHub Agent, Looker code Assistant and Database migration agent, are working toward the same objectives, he said.

"Either building tooling for agents, meaning AI, or building tooling for humans that use AI, and whether you're just trying to talk to your data or book a restaurant reservation, the same technologies are at play here," Shimmin said.

What's also interesting about the agentic capabilities in AI Mode is the companies Google partnered with.

"By bringing together a partner ecosystem, Google can now enable agentic workflows for automated actions and deliver highly personalized experiences to its users," said Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at Gartner.

He added that concerns around privacy, security and oversharing with AI technology are significant and must be addressed. Addressing these challenges is especially important because the upgrades to these tools have the potential for misuse.

"These tools [are] enabling not just data professionals but also script kiddies and state actors alike to automate and scale attacks on businesses and persons," Shimmin said.

For example, if a user gives an AI model access to their email archive or phone book and somebody sends an email with a prompt injection attack that the model reads, he added, that could lead to a lot of risk.

"This is an area that right now the industry is running a little too fast toward … but I do think there are ways to mitigate those concerns," he said. "We have the tools in hand to do it. We need to prioritize doing so."

Despite the privacy issues, consumers trust Google and that remains its superpower, said Nikhil Lai, an analyst at Forrester.

The big challenge with the new agentic capability might be how it affects Google's partners. If consumers make reservations through AI Mode as opposed to going to OpenTable or, if Google extends the capability to order concert tickets, that will affect the traffic for those publishers, Lai said.

"Google has to find a way to partner with publishers without stifling traffic from them and without undermining their relationship with publishers who they need for information," he said.