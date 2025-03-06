Google aims to renew leadership in search with AI Mode



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

Google is again attempting to change search with generative AI.

The cloud provider on March 5 launched Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews in the U.S. Google first launched Gemini 2.0 last December as a family of multimodal language models.

Google also introduced an experimental AI Mode, a feature that expands AI Overviews with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities.

AI Mode uses a custom version of Gemini 2.0 and is helpful for questions that need exploration, comparisons and reasoning, according to Google. Users can ask complex, multipart questions and follow-ups in AI Mode.

Changing search The new feature is the latest in Google's string of efforts to revamp its search model in the age of generative AI. The cloud provider started this effort in 2023 with Search Generative Experience, a search and interface capability that integrated generative AI-powered results into Google Search. In May 2024, SGE became AI Overviews, a feature that produces summaries of search results. In the year since Google introduced AI Overviews, the cloud provider has refined it in various ways, such as including links in the summary to take users to the point in an article that addresses their questions. This is the best progression we've made on advanced AI search in concept. Mark BeccueAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group The latest iteration of AI search with AI Mode is a legitimate advance, said Mark Beccue, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. "This is the best progression we've made on advanced AI search in concept," Beccue said, adding that he has not had a chance to use it yet, but has requested access. Google is currently inviting Google One AI Premium subscribers to be the first to experiment with AI Mode. AI Mode is a logical step toward the next stage of generative AI search, Beccue said. "It's a vision we've been waiting for," he said. "Whether it will work, we don't know yet."