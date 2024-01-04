Perplexity AI secures $73.6 million more for AI search

AI search startup Perplexity AI revealed on Thursday that it raised $73.6 million in a series B funding round led by IVP and with support from investors including Nvidia, Bezos Expeditions Fund and Kindred Ventures.

This is the second funding round for the AI startup since its founding in August 2022.

The AI-powered search provider first raised $25.6 million in March.

Perplexity AI Platform Perplexity is a conversational AI platform that tunes search queries with follow-up questions, enabling users to get more relevant answers, according to the vendor. However, compared to traditional AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Bard, and traditional Google search, Perplexity uses multiple LLMs, including Google Gemini, Mistral 7B, Anthropic's Claude 2.1 and OpenAI's GPT-4. It also uses its in-house model, Experimental. Perplexity Pro subscribers pay $20 monthly to switch between the different models and can access various features, such as image generation. Perplexity AI's fundraising success – which has the company valued at about $500 million -- comes as many look for ways AI technology will change search. In 2023, it appeared that Microsoft could shift the search market and uproot Google, especially when the tech giant incorporated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Even Google, arguably the leader in search, has tried to revamp its search model with its Experience, a generative AI-powered tool that enables users to get answers to a topic or question. However, the full potential of AI within search is far from being realized.

Transparency within search With its AI-powered conversational search engine, Perplexity is addressing weaknesses of the current search model, according to Nemertes Research CEO Johna Till Johnson: transparency and accuracy. "They've nailed an absolutely legitimate issue," Johnson said. Before the advent of AI technology, search engine users could type a question into Google or Bing and get multiple results. Users could then assess the validity of those results based on which result provided a primary source. With AI now incorporated into search, it's sometimes difficult to get valid results to questions because the AI technology could skew the results, Johnson added. "What Perplexity is doing is saying well, 'we're going to give a front end that essentially addresses the question of where we got this information'" she continued. Therefore, the AI startup allows paid subscribers to select not only the LLM they want to use but also where they want the source of their answer to emerge from. Users can choose to only have answers from peer-reviewed sources instead of just any source on the web. "That's actually a big deal," Johnson said. "They're taking advantage of something that's really smart, which is now that Google and Microsoft have added AI to their search, they've turned it into junk."