The NYT's cease and desist move against Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI has two weeks to respond to a cease-and-desist letter from newspaper publisher The New York Times.

In the letter, the Times accuses the generative AI search vendor of accessing and using its content without authorization to create content such as summaries and other outputs that infringe on copyright laws, according to multiple media outlets.

The New York Times is not the only publisher that has called out the AI startup for scraping content online.

A track record In June, Forbes threatened legal action against Perplexity, accusing the startup of willful infringement by stealing text and images. After that move, Perplexity introduced the Perplexity Publishers' Program. Through the program, Perplexity partners with publishers such as Time, Fortune, Entrepreneur, The Texas Tribune and WordPress.com. Publishers can earn revenue when their work is referenced. Perplexity is also not the first AI vendor to get in trouble with the NYT. The publisher is in a legal battle with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its partner Microsoft. The Times accuses OpenAI and the tech giant of infringing on its content.

A different approach The suit against OpenAI has yet to conclude, so The Times is taking a different approach this time, said Sarah Kreps, John L. Wetherill professor of government and law at Cornell University. "Cease and desist approaches are less confrontational, less expensive and faster," Kreps said. "[There is] more of an opportunity for negotiation than a lawsuit, which seems preferable given the circumstances of novel technology with unwritten interpretations of copyright laws." The cease-and-desist letter is also a smart move by The Times, Northeastern University director of education curriculum and business lead for responsible AI Michael Bennett said. While the current lawsuit against OpenAI is in open litigation, if The New York Times wins, it could force AI vendors like Perplexity to negotiate a contractually bound financial arrangement, Bennett said. If The Times doesn't prevail, it loses much of the leverage it had before the court made a decision, Bennett added. "If things go their way, then great, they're golden," he said. "If it does not go their way, then they will have lost that leverage. It probably behooves them now to move quickly, send out these cease-and-desists when they've got a reasonable basis for doing so." Moreover, the media giant's move sends a warning to other AI vendors that The Times is serious about protecting its intellectual property, said Vincent Allen, a partner at the intellectual property law firm Carstens, Allen & Gourley, LLP. "Ultimately what the Times is after is [making] money on their content," Allen said. "Right now, the Times feels like … these works are being used, and it's diverting traffic away from their paid website."