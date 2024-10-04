Google updates Search with more generative AI features

Google has updated AI search for consumers and advertisers.

The tech giant on Oct. 3 revealed that users can now ask Google to search for an answer by taking a video with Google Lens in the Google app. Google also introduced voice in Lens. Users can point the camera, hold the shutter button and ask a question.

Starting this week, consumers in the U.S. will also see organized search results with AI. This will begin with meals and recipes on mobile. For advertisers, Google AI Overviews will now have ads for relevant queries to help consumers find and connect with relevant businesses, products and services.

Google is also providing consumers with key information in reviews, with price comparisons and locations to buy. This is now available on Android and iOS devices in select countries.

Google said the new features enable advertisers to connect with motivated sellers quickly

An expected update The generative AI updates come as many consumers have mixed views on generative AI search while advertisers and marketers have long expected changes to AI Overviews. "This news was inevitable, and it continues the trend of Google developing conversational trends at the expense of classic search," Forrester Research analyst Nikhil Lai said. "Advertisers are shrugging and adapting to this form of monetizing search behaviors, but consumers haven't caught up nearly as fast." He added that based on Forrester Research's research, many consumers have little faith in AI technology, think it is biased or haven't heard about AI Overviews. Meanwhile, advertisers know that Google's core business is search and advertising. The most obvious way for Google to monetize AI Overviews is through sponsored links, he continued. While other AI search providers, such as Perplexity AI, have made some inroads on Google's dominance in search, Google still owns nearly 90% of the search market worldwide. "What we're seeing is that overall query volume is increasing across Google, Reddit, TikTok, Bing, [and] Perplexity. But no engine is taking share from the other," Lai said.