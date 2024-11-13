Google Learn About AI tool could fail to hit the target

While Google's new Learn About tool targets students and academics, the cloud provider could find it difficult to get those in the academic world to use it.

Introduced Monday, Learn About is built on the Google LearnLM AI model. LearnLM is part of a family of AI models that Google rolled out earlier this year. The model is grounded in educational research and tailored to help people learn.

Google partnered with Teachers College, Columbia University; Arizona State University; New York University Tisch School of the Arts; and Khan Academy to provide feedback and improve LearnLM.

Learn About differs from Google Gemini because its answers are based on academic forums, research papers, documents and textbooks, rather than internet resources.

The benefits "If this works well, it can replace teachers, professors and other educators," said Constellation Research analyst Andy Thurai, regarding Learn About. "It can also become a source for online education where the current tools are very outdated and static." This is an interesting area that no other LLM player is seriously contesting. Andy ThuraiAnalyst, Constellation Research He added that employers could use Learn About to train employees on the job and help with career advancement. This would pit the tool against other similar systems, such as Skillsoft. "This is an interesting area that no other LLM player is seriously contesting," Thurai continued. He added that the only competition is ChatGPT Edu, which was trained on the GPT-4o model. With Learn About, Google can claim "user experience and knowledge formation advances over existing popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini," said Futurum Group analyst Ron Westfall. "It is part of the AI ecosystem exploring ways to popularize alternatives to OpenAI," Westfall said. "Google's motives are clear, as its Gemini and Learn About offerings are already direct competitors to the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance."