Anthropic brings AI to students with Claude for Education

As large language models become more commoditized, AI vendors are introducing new ways for users to use generative AI for specific applications.

Foundation model provider Anthropic on Wednesday introduced Claude for Education, a version of its Claude large language model (LLM) tailored for higher-education institutions.

As part of the new initiative, Anthropic introduced Learning mode, a new Claude system that guides students' reasoning instead of just providing answers. Anthropic also revealed full campus access agreements with Northeastern University, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Champlain College.

The generative AI vendor also has a new Claude Campus Ambassadors Program and an initiative allowing students building projects with Claude to apply for funding through API credits.

An unsurprising development The target of educational institutions as an application for Claude and other LLMs is natural because many faculty members at colleges and universities have reported students using AI tools to their advantage since the release of ChatGPT in 2022. This type of development should surprise no one. Michael BennettAssociate vice chancellor for data science and AI strategy, University of Illinois Chicago The education model permits students to do what they've always done while helping Anthropic diversify and increase its revenue streams, said Michael G. Bennett, associate vice chancellor for data science and AI strategy at the University of Illinois Chicago. "This type of development should surprise no one," Bennett said. He added that, like other AI vendors, Anthropic is trying to "zero in on strategic demands in which the technology can fuel the client's agendas." Meanwhile, students and future employers are now asking many universities to provide education and exposure to generative AI and other forms of AI, including machine learning. "Research shows that students need chronic institutional guidance, substantive AI literacy training and, at a minimum, ideally, AI fluency, as well as practical training in what it means to engage with the technology responsibly and ethically," Bennett said. "Generative AI for higher education has to hit all these targets." Anthropic is not the first AI vendor to attempt to benefit from the demand for more generative AI use cases at educational institutions. Last May, Google introduced its LearnLM program to help build generative AI experiences for schools. Google promised to work with educators through the program to simplify and improve the lesson planning process. It later introduced Learn About for students and educators. Anthropic's Claude for Education also targets students and faculty members of colleges and universities.