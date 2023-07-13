Anthropic AI assistant differs from ChatGPT and Bard

AI startup Anthropic's newly released generative AI model differentiates itself from competing models such as Bard and ChatGPT by focusing on enterprise and security.

Anthropic -- founded by former members of Microsoft-backed AI research lab and vendor OpenAI -- introduced Claude 2 on July 11.

Claude's beginnings Claude 2 is the second iteration of Claude, the updated version of its AI assistant based on Anthropic's research. The AI research lab and vendor had initially allowed only certain partners -- such as Notion, Quora and DuckDuckGo -- to test Claude in a closed alpha. However, in March, it officially introduced the AI assistant to a broader audience by releasing Claude and Claude Instant, a less expensive version. The vendor also incorporated Claude into different applications including Slack and Zoom. The second generation of the AI assistant has improved performance and more extended responses, according to Anthropic. Claude 2 can be accessed through an API and a new public-facing website, claude.ai. The AI assistant scored above the 90th percentile on the GRE reading and writing exams, and more than 75% on the multiple-choice section of the bar exam, according to Anthropic. GPT-4 did the same. The AI assistant is better at giving harmless responses that contain no offensive or inaccurate information compared with the previous generation, according to Anthropic. The API for business is also available at the same price as Claude 1.3, the previous version, and anyone in the U.S. and U.K. can use the beta chat model now. Users can input up to 100,000 tokens, or about 75,000 words, in each prompt. This means that Claude can quickly access and understand hundreds of pages of technical documents or even a book and write longer papers, according to Anthropic.