What big Korean telco's investment in Anthropic AI means

As the generative AI market matures, foundation model providers continue to receive financial support from global investors.

Earlier this week, South Korea-based telecommunications giant SK Telecom revealed it would invest $100 million in AI safety and research vendor Anthropic.

The investment comes three months after the AI startup raised $450 million in Series C funding led by Spark Capital. It also comes a month after software multinational SAP invested in Anthropic and Anthropic competitor Cohere.

Anthropic AI strategy

The investors' interest in Anthropic and others is not surprising, especially since Anthropic's large language model strategy involves more of an enterprise perspective than OpenAI's, according to Futurum analyst Mark Beccue.

"Their approach is to be more enterprise-grade, so I think we might be seeing more investments in different LLMs," he said.

Like OpenAI with ChatGPT, Anthropic boasts a generative AI system, which it calls Claude. The latest version, Claude 2, was introduced last month.

But unlike OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere use a "bring your own data" approach, which is valuable to enterprises because it can enable them to avoid using public data or experience leaks of their own data.

The bring your own approach means that while the vendor has its own LLM model, enterprises are allowed to use their own proprietary data in their applications of the model.

Anthropic also employs an enterprise approach to security and how to avoid some of the problems enterprises face with LLM hallucinations, Beccue said.

In May, Cohere introduced research on what it calls constitutional AI. Constitutional AI is a method the AI startup uses to help its LLM determine which queries it will answer and which it won't.

Constitutional AI uses AI feedback to evaluate the outputs of LLMs. The system then uses a set of principles (analogous to how countries' constitutions set forth basic values and principles for governing) to assess its results.

This focus on accuracy is also appealing to enterprises and others using AI systems because they don’t have to worry that the system will regurgitate wrong information, Beccue said.

Meanwhile, one interesting aspect of the investment from SKT is that the telcom giant also is entering the generative AI market.