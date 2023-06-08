AI startup Cohere raises $270 million from big tech vendors

AI startup Cohere, a rival of GPT creator OpenAI that also develops foundation models used in generative AI, on Thursday said it raised $270 million in series C venture funding, much of it from AI hardware/software giant Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures and Oracle.

Tech venture capital firm Inovia Capital led the funding round, joined by other venture capital firms in addition to the tech vendors.

Cohere's funding round comes amid dramatic momentum in the generative AI market, which is projected to reach $126.5 billion by 2031.

Foundation models Cohere's AI platform is cloud agnostic, meaning it's available on every cloud provider. While big tech vendors such as Google and Microsoft also offer foundation models, few startups play in the market, noted Nick Patience, co-founder and analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Cohere's specialty in making foundation models that others can build on makes them attractive to large technology providers such as Nvidia and Oracle that make AI chips such as GPUs and other powerful computing hardware, Patience said. Nvidia obviously has a vested interest in the success of generative AI. Nick PatienceCo-founder and analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence "Nvidia obviously has a vested interest in the success of generative AI," he said. "These models, which are deep learning models, require GPUs to work and to be trained." Nvidia also has partnerships with other notable providers in the generative AI market. For example, in May, Nvidia revealed partnerships with Microsoft and Dell. Nvidia is also working with Google Cloud and AWS. For its part, Oracle might see its investment as just an excellent financial opportunity, Patience said. As a cloud vendor, Oracle also hopes generative AI succeeds.