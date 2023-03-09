Startup's latest large language model rivals GPT-3

Israeli startup AI21 Labs has introduced a new version of its large language model and a set of new APIs to rival other LLMs on the market, most notably OpenAI's GPT and Microsoft's version of ChatGPT in its Bing search engine.

AI21, based in Tel Aviv, launched Jurassic-2 Wednesday along with five new APIs, all generally available now.

The AI vendor originally unveiled Jurassic-1 in 2021. The LLM was trained on 178 billion parameters, 3 billion parameters more than GPT-3 (the LLM used in ChatGPT), according to AI21.

Jurassic-2 advantages Like the previous version, Jurassic-2 is available in AI21 Studio, a natural language processing-as-a-service developer platform that enables developers to create text-based applications such as virtual assistants and chatbots. The LLM comes in three sizes: large, grande and jumbo. Each size includes a different instruction-based version of the LLM. New features in Jurassic-2 include support for more languages and faster response for jumbo models compared with Jurassic-1. Currently, Jurassic LLMs are applied to AI21 Labs' AI editor application Wordtune. However, unlike ChatGPT, the application provides suggestions for writers as they write instead of giving answers in a Q&A format. Compared with GPT-3, whose knowledge base as of now is current until only the end of 2021, Jurassic-2's training data set is updated up to mid-2022, meaning its data is currently more accurate than GPT-3, AI21 claims. As the generative AI arms race heats up, it is only a matter of time before other LLMs release an updated version to match this. Andy ThuraiAnalyst, Constellation Research However, Jurassic-2 won't be the only updated model for long, according to Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "As the generative AI arms race heats up, it is only a matter of time before other LLMs release an updated version to match this," Thurai said. AI21's pricing model -- based on the Starbucks coffee chain's pricing convention -- provides more flexibility than some other LLMs and a usage model depending on the need of users. By comparison, other LLMs, such as GPT, have fixed latency (how fast the chatbot responds to a query) and per-usage cost, Thurai noted.