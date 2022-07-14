AI21 secures $64M in funding as NLP market grows

AI vendor AI21 Labs is now valued at $664 million as it seeks to compete with OpenAI.

The natural language processing (NLP) vendor revealed on July 12 that it secured $64 million in Series B funding.

The vendor, based in Tel Aviv, said it will use the new funding to expand its team and build out its technology.

AI21 competitiveness As a player in the NLP market, AI21 offers a natural language processing-as-a-service platform where developers can purchase pretrained and custom language models. The vendor is also known for its natural language processing program Jurassic-X, which rivals the OpenAI GPT-language model. Jurassic-X is a modular reasoning, knowledge and language system that is more advanced than AI21's mega language model Jurassic-1 and other language models because it can read and update databases in common language and perform simple and complex math operations, according to AI21. The vendor says enterprises can use the system to solve math and technical problems that are phrased in simple language. This is useful for enterprises that have chatbots on their website or need other AI-generated text assistants in their business. Enterprises can use Jurassic-X to stay up to date on current affairs. For example, they can use Jurassic-X to plug into resources such as Wikidata and use it to stay updated about changes going on in the world, according to AI21. Last month, AI21 revealed that Jurassic-X powers the vendor's AI model of the mind of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, trained on the late justice's speech, interviews and opinions. "AI21 is building state-of-the-art pretrained and custom language models that are on par with the demand from the industry for more pretrained language models," said Ronald Schmelzer, an analyst at Cognilytica.