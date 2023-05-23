Microsoft pushes to dominate in AI race

Microsoft's campaign to let enterprise IT users easily integrate ChatGPT generative AI technology into business, consumer and developer applications pushed forward on Tuesday as the cloud giant sought to dominate the AI arms race.

The vendor introduced a slew of updates to ChatGPT and the Bing browser, a new plugin platform and partnerships with key tech players, including AI hardware/software vendor Nvidia.

The product introductions and other developments came at Microsoft Build, the vendor's developer conference held in-person in Seattle and streamed to a virtual audience.

"This is about really creating that opportunity for developers to reach all users across all of these surface areas," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, referring to the vendor's myriad developer and business applications.

ChatGPT and Bing One way the tech giant is helping developers reach a wider audience is by making Bing Search part of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The change will not only provide ChatGPT users with Microsoft's search engine but also make ChatGPT, which previously was trained on data up to 2021 only, up to date. Users of the paid service can ask ChatGPT real-time queries immediately, remedying what has been a major gap for ChatGPT. Users of the free version users will gain access to the up-to-date ChatGPT later with a plugin, Microsoft said. The vendor did not set a specific date. The move to make Bing Search part of ChatGPT is logical, especially since large language models such as ChatGPT are much more helpful when they can connect with the world in real time, said Forrester analyst Rowan Curran. The closer connection between Bing Search -- a longtime competitor to Microsoft archrival Google's Search -- also makes sense as Microsoft brings many new plugins to its ecosystem, Curran added.

Expanded plugins Microsoft revealed that it has adopted the same open plugin standard as its partner in generative AI OpenAI uses. Developers now have access to more than 50 plugins on a new platform that enables users to plug into consumer and business applications including ChatGPT, Bing, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Dynamics 365 Copilot. Developers can also create, test and deploy their plugins. "The plugins are a 100% necessary step to make these large language models useful as they're being deployed," Curran said. "These plugins are basically allowing these models to … not just be brains in a box. They’re allowing them to have hands and feet and other ways of interacting with the world." Instead of just asking questions of the LLMs, developers and other users, through the plugins, can use them to interact with and execute practical actions in the real world, such as setting up travel or shopping. The plugin strategy is also an effective strategy for the tech giant to make AI available across its portfolio, especially through its Copilot applications, said Karl Freund, founder and analyst at Cambrian AI. Microsoft defines Copilots as applications that use AI and LLMs to help users perform cognitive tasks. By using plugins to connect to different Copilot applications, "Microsoft is becoming the leading cloud provider for application AI applications," Freund said. While Google will continue to be a worthy competitor, it doesn't possess the Copilot capabilities that Microsoft wields across a broad range of applications, he added. Besides building a bridge through plugins to its Copilot applications, Microsoft is forging key new strategic partnerships.