Microsoft, LexisNexis take partnership deeper with genAI

Microsoft and LexisNexis are taking their partnership to the next level. The companies on Wednesday revealed that they're developing generative AI integration points across Word, Outlook and Teams.

The global provider of legal information and analytics and the cloud vendor have been collaborating for years and currently have several LexisNexis products integrated with Microsoft.

Lexis+ incorporates Azure OpenAI Service. Lexis Connect is a workflow tool built into Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook integration. It features a conversational AI assistant that uses internal corporate documents to answer legal questions.

The vendors now are advancing their collaboration with plans to incorporate generative AI capabilities into Lexis products and integrate them into Microsoft products. They are also working to build technical capabilities so workflow enhancers such as Lexis+ can be made as plugins for Microsoft Copilot when it becomes generally available in 2024.

Law and generative AI The collaboration comes amid reports that AI will likely disrupt the law industry because it will eliminate most manual work, like drafting tasks such as creating wills, trust documents or merger agreements. It also comes as many law firms are using Microsoft products such as Teams, Word and Outlook, according to the International Legal Technology Association 2022 Survey. The collaboration will help LexisNexis build an infrastructure that can support Microsoft Office and Teams products and the creation of additional generative AI capabilities that assist in drafting or workflow collaboration, according to Jeff Pfeifer, chief product officer at LexisNexis. "Our customers have been leveraging certain AI capabilities within our product suite for many years," he said. "What's new or different in the next class or the next generation of development is the ability to create physical work as a result of interactions with generative AI large language models." For Katie Gardner, a partner in the licensing, strategic partnering and commercial transactions group at law firm Gunderson Dettmer, this collaboration will help lawyers perform tasks such as drafting basic documents without requiring an advanced skill set. At the same time, customers will benefit, she said. "Lawyers will be happy not spending time doing that stuff," she said. "Clients will be happier not paying for lawyers to do that stuff." Many lawyers are excited about generative AI, and the collaboration between Microsoft and LexisNexis is particularly promising because it helps lawyers' workflow within widely used Microsoft products, Gartner analyst Ron Friedmann said.