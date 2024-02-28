New Nvidia, GitHub AI coding assistants expand devs' options

Updates from GitHub and a consortium comprised of Nvidia, HuggingFace and ServiceNow will bring fresh options to an already wide selection of AI coding assistants for developers. But experts urge adoption caution amid ongoing security and copyright concerns.

GitHub Copilot Enterprise, a new tier of the popular GitHub Copilot AI coding assistant, became generally available this week at $39 per user per month for users of GitHub's Enterprise Cloud. This version offers customization for organizations using Copilot, generating chat answers, code completion and pull request difference analysis based on a specific codebase. An add-on that will offer fine-tuned AI models is coming soon, according to a GitHub blog post.

"Coding copilots are a solid use case for improving developer efficiency that many enterprises are considering, experimenting with and implementing," said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "GitHub Copilot, … backed by Microsoft, has an early adopter advantage because of its integration with Visual Studio."

GitHub Copilot is already among the most widely used AI coding assistants available, according to a 2023 survey of 800 engineering professionals. The survey, conducted by software supply chain security vendor Sonatype, found that 97% of DevOps and SecOps leader respondents currently employ generative AI to some degree in their workflows. Of that 97%, a majority reported using two or more tools daily. Topping the list of most-used tools at 86% was ChatGPT, followed by GitHub Copilot at 70%.

As such, it will be difficult for competitors to unseat GitHub Copilot, Thurai said.

"Microsoft has complete control within the plugin to Visual Studio software," he said. "The additional cost of Copilot plugins is so minimally incremental that most enterprises have already opted to use that as a default practice."

Security caveats remain for AI coding assistants With GitHub Copilot Enterprise, GitHub claims "enterprise-grade security, safety and privacy," which includes excluding organizations' data from model training by default. As with Copilot Business, Copilot Enterprise includes intellectual property indemnity for customers. IP indemnity is meant to assuage concerns about ongoing lawsuits against Microsoft, GitHub and large language model (LLM) partner OpenAI that claim their AI models were trained on copyrighted data. Microsoft and GitHub have pledged to cover any costs paying customers might incur depending on the outcome of those lawsuits. Despite that indemnity, Sonatype's survey report sounded a note of caution about AI coding assistants due to copyright concerns. "The copyright issues around the training sets and outputs of generative AI aren't going away anytime soon," the report read. "Overall, the devil is in the details, and the legal challenges are likely to help democratize the AI landscape." Meanwhile, even this new high-end Copilot tier -- and any AI coding assistant, regardless of vendor -- comes with significant caveats for now, particularly around security. Recent research by cybersecurity vendor Snyk showed that AI coding assistants, including GitHub Copilot, are prone to reproducing security vulnerabilities and bad practices from a customer's existing codebase. LLMs are being refined rapidly, but still sometimes "make stuff up," according to Thurai. "Which means you have to avoid that by either fine-tuning the model, [adding] RAG [retrieval augmented generation] and [doing] other things to make it better." GitHub offers Dependabot, a free tool that discovers vulnerable software dependencies in codebases, and requires two-factor authentication for all GitHub contributors. A GitHub Advanced Security license available for $49 per active code committer per month comes with code and secrets scanning, custom Dependabot auto-triage rules, and dependency reviews. Numerous third-party tools to scan and remediate security vulnerabilities in AI-generated code are also available. "Regardless of the tool used, teams cannot and should not depend on any single tool to guarantee the security of their software," a GitHub spokesperson wrote to TechTarget Editorial in response to the Snyk report. As enterprises move forward with AI coding assistants, Sonatype's survey findings indicate these concerns feed lingering skepticism among some DevSecOps pros. "A striking 75% of both [DevOps and SecOps leads] cited feeling pressured from leadership to adopt AI technologies, recognizing their potential to bolster productivity despite security concerns," the report read.