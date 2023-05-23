Ansible Lightspeed leads Red Hat generative AI agenda

BOSTON -- Red Hat jumped on the generative AI bandwagon this week alongside parent company IBM with the beta release of a coding assistant for Ansible and the launch of a new OpenShift product line for MLOps, taking early steps into a market established by GitHub's Copilot and other large language model-based products.

Ansible Lightspeed, a fresh phase of the open source Project Wisdom Red Hat started last fall, will use IBM's Watson Code Assistant to generate Ansible playbooks in YAML based on natural language prompts. So far, Project Wisdom has drawn from Ansible open source code repositories and tapped IBM's internal users to train the foundational model behind Watson Code Assistant. Now, the public beta release due to be available by the end of June will open that training to all enterprise Ansible users, in the hopes of further refining the AI's responses.

Red Hat's preview-stage foray into AI-generated code will trail the general release of the most popular generative AI coding assistant so far, GitHub's Copilot, by a year. It also lags the availability of generative AI for infrastructure-as-code products from Pulumi and Firefly by months. General availability for Lightspeed isn't expected until the second half of the year.

The timing wasn't lost on Chris Wright, CTO and senior vice president of global engineering at Red Hat, who acknowledged the noisy market for generative AI tools during a keynote presentation Tuesday at the Red Hat Summit -- and how Red Hat plans to stand out.

Chris Wright, Red Hat CTO and senior vice president of global engineering, delivers a keynote presentation at Red Hat Summit 2023.

"We all know that ChatGPT has garnered a lot of attention worldwide," Wright said. "But here's what we asked ourselves: What could you do if you got really specific with AI? Instead of a general-purpose [model] like ChatGPT, what if we trained a [model] on specific code ... [to] deliver focused, domain-specific AI solutions for IT automation?"

Generative AI tools for OpenShift will come next, Wright said during his keynote, but didn't offer further details. Red Hat also repositioned its OpenShift Data Science product as the basis for a new OpenShift AI product line, with planned additions to model deployment pipelines such as bias detection, improved GPU support and support for multiple AI models.

Red Hat hasn't ruled out supporting AI models other than IBM's in OpenShift AI, said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer at Red Hat, in an interview this week.

"We're trying ... to make OpenShift the foundation for various models to be deployed," he said. "Now, in the future, could you see us integrating with other generative AI models? Yes. There's no reason that precludes us from doing that."