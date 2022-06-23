Code completion AI bot trend continues with GitHub Copilot

Microsoft's GitHub Copilot, a tool that can suggest the next line of code and sometimes entire functions, is now available to all developers -- for a price.

However, paying for the previously free tool doesn't sit well with some developers.

GitHub Copilot translates natural language to code and supplies developers with a range of suggestions ranging from boilerplate code to complex algorithms. Released in June last year as a free technical preview to 1.2 million developers, the tool is now available to GitHub's entire community of more than 83 million users, according to GitHub.

The code completion tool, available as an extension for JetBrains IDEs, Neovim, Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, joins a growing list of competitors. While AI bots like Copilot continue to trend, further advances in AI technology may make code completion less relevant in the future, according to industry experts.

"This is a new realm of 'code completion,' and I'm really excited about it," said Chris Riley, senior manager of developer relations at marketing tech firm HubSpot. "Beyond the cool factor, in theory this will help improve application quality and potentially support standards and better coding practices."

However, developers should use Copilot with caution, because it learns from the code of other developers -- and people tend to make mistakes, said Yura Abharian, senior software engineer at SoftServe, an IT services and consulting company based in Austin, Texas.

Licenses available for individuals GitHub Copilot licenses, which are currently only available to individual users, cost $10 per month or $100 per year. However, students enrolled in GitHub's Global Campus Program and maintainers of popular open source GitHub projects -- identified when a user navigates to the GitHub Copilot subscription page -- will still be able to use the tool for free. An enterprise edition is slated for release later this year, said Thomas Dohmke, GitHub's CEO, in a blog post. Some developers aren't put off by the price tag. "$100 a year seems like an almost trivial price," Riley said. However, not everyone is happy with the fee structure. "I think the change in pricing structure is a mistake," said Laurence Lee, software developer and CEO of The Great Brain Experiment. "I have used GitHub Copilot and I think it is a great tool, but I am not willing to pay for it."