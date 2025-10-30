GitHub Universe: Large IT orgs share AI automation gains

SAN FRANCISCO -- Household name companies showcased the benefits of AI automation in software development -- along with the lessons learned -- at GitHub Universe here this week.

During one breakout session, software engineers from Nordstrom detailed how a set of AI agents built in-house for a utility called NordAssist is expected to save significant developer time and toil during a migration of 10,000 code repositories from GitLab to GitHub Actions. During another, IT leaders from Cathay Pacific Airways described using GitHub Copilot Autofix and Code Security tools to make fixing security vulnerabilities more manageable for its 2,500 microservices.

"Before NordAssist, it took up to four hours for an engineer to create [GitHub] workflow files and migrate to GitHub -- now it's just one hour," said Anabelle Watt, a software engineer at the department store chain based in Seattle. "That's about three hours saved per repo, adding up to the nearly 15,000 hours we expect to save across 5,000 repos on our standard pipeline. This reclaimed time empowers engineers to focus on higher-impact work that drives Nordstrom technology forward, rather than repetitive migration tasks."

Nordstrom NordAssist's evolution Migrating each of Nordstrom's code repositories from GitLab to GitHub required a fundamental restructuring because of differences in how the two software development platforms handle configuration files. "In GitLab, a developer's pipeline is generated at runtime," said co-presenter Ella Ordona, senior software engineer at Nordstrom, during the session. "We use the include keyword, which is GitLab's flavor of reusability and local variables, to construct one large, monolithic file assembled behind the scenes. GitHub Actions works completely differently: it favors reusable workflows and Actions which are smaller, composable files that teams can call directly." Moving existing repos from one platform to the other required extracting configurations from GitLab's files and converting them to GitHub Actions workflows. That's where NordAssist came in, for developers using Nordstrom's Standard Pipeline internal developer platform. Agents aren't perfect. … Know where you need 100% accuracy and always keep a human in the loop before merging. Anabelle WattSoftware engineer, Nordstrom NordAssist's AI agents are built using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service, OpenAI vector stores and the AutoGen AI agent framework, according to Watt. Initially, NordAssist took a single-agent approach to automating the conversion between GitLab CI files and GitHub workflow files, where one agent handled the entire process of extracting variables, generating templates, populating values and creating the final GitHub pull request for developer review. This resulted in some pain, Watt said. "We quickly learned one agent doing everything doesn't scale well," Watt said. "Variables weren't always mapped correctly. Values were missing or misinterpreted. Jobs were skipped or incorrectly generated, and most importantly, the agent didn't follow rules 100% of the time and took a long time to generate the final output." With the single NordAssist agent, only 54% of the configuration code was generated by AI and only 28% of pull requests were merged without manual commits. The NordAssist team went back to the drawing board, replacing the first iteration with a multi-agent system that also incorporated more traditional deterministic automation code to improve the results. In this second system, variable extraction, mapping and filtering from GitLab files is handled using deterministic logic. It's handed off to two specialized agents, a template generator agent that creates the new GitHub workflow files and a populator agent that fills in variables. "Template generation requires pattern recognition, adaptability and contextual awareness. This agent doesn't just copy and paste; it constructs," Watt said. "It lists valid job options to guide engineers and inserts smart defaults based on known patterns and at least placeholders where values are unknown, signaling where human [intervention] and further automation is needed. By focusing solely on structure, this agent ensures every workflow is well-formed, logically organized and ready for the next phase." Similarly, the populator agent has its own sense of the context of variables and their scopes, and can apply them intelligently and format them correctly across production and non-production environments, Watt said. With the newer multi-agent system, 70% of code during the migration is generated by NordAssist and 40% is merged without manual commits. "These stats are still growing as of today, and as we're early in our migration, we're hopeful that these stats will continue to grow," Watt said. Among her takeaways for the audience was that "agents aren't perfect. They can miss constraints, run over time or produce unexpected results. Know where you need 100% accuracy and always keep a human in the loop before merging."