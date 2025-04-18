Availity eyes GitLab Duo with Amazon Q for code refactoring

A team at a health information network plans to deploy a newly available AI agent integration between its DevSecOps platform and cloud provider as it modernizes legacy applications.

Availity, based in Jacksonville, Fla., facilitates financial transactions between entities such as healthcare providers and insurance companies. The company, founded in 2001, is undergoing a series of changes, including a cloud migration to AWS, tool consolidation and updating legacy code to support a cleaner microservices architecture.

Managing all those changes at once in a heavily regulated environment adds up to a significant challenge for the six-person team tasked with testing code before it's released, said Elizabeth Dobelstein, manager of build and release engineering at Availity.

"It's unbelievably daunting because there's so much interconnectivity [between] true microservices, some hybrid microservices, that are still resting on a monolith," Dobelstein said. "The monolith needs to be broken down without cutting off [services] accidentally, because now you're not delivering information that nobody realized from 20-year-old code that a process needs to happen."

Updating Java applications is among the most daunting of those tasks. But it is a specialty of the new Amazon Q integration with GitLab Duo, which became generally available this week under GitLab's $99 per user, per month Ultimate subscription.

"Anytime the JDK [Java Development Kit] has to update, everyone freaks out," Dobelstein said. "[Then we find out], 'This microservice can't do it.' What if we could know that earlier and then really home in on identifying all the weak spots, and save the human-hours from having to do that analysis?"