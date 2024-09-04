Use AI threat modeling to mitigate emerging attacks

Recent advances in machine learning, generative AI and large language models are fueling major conversations and investments across enterprises, and it's not hard to understand why. Businesses of all stripes are seizing on the technologies' potential to revolutionize how the world works and lives. Organizations that fail to develop new AI-driven applications and systems risk irrelevancy in their respective industries.

But AI brings the potential to hurt, as well as help, corporations. PwC's 27th annual Global CEO Survey of 4,702 chief executives, published in January 2024, found that, while most participants view GenAI as more beneficial than perilous, 64% worry it will introduce new cybersecurity issues into their organizations.

To mitigate the inevitable risks, experts recommend organizations creating and implementing new AI systems and applications prioritize ongoing AI threat modeling -- identifying potential threats and establishing prevention and mitigation strategies -- starting in the earliest design phases and continuing throughout the software development lifecycle.