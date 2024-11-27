How AI is reshaping threat intelligence

Cybersecurity is no stranger to AI. Many organizations have harnessed the powerful technology to accelerate and improve threat detection, mitigation efforts and incident response across an increasingly difficult threat landscape.

Progress in generative, synthetic and other types of AI is becoming especially instrumental in gathering and discerning threat intelligence data, as evidenced by the following list.

There's a catch, however -- actually, a few catches. AI might not be the silver-bullet solution to all things threat intelligence and security.

Let's examine how AI improves threat intelligence and then discuss some cautions to using the technology.

How AI helps threat intelligence AI is reshaping how security operations teams collect, analyze and use threat intelligence in the following ways: Reduced false positives. Machine learning technology, a discipline of AI, has been used for threat intelligence processes for some time. It can accurately discern real cybersecurity threats from harmless anomalies, reducing the number of false positive alerts that flood security systems.

Expedited threat identification. Automated tools can parse data faster than humans can, providing real-time alerts to security events. This enables teams to make informed decisions and respond more quickly, minimizing operational disruptions and losses.

Feed correlation. AI can compare and analyze data across multiple threat intelligence feeds to identify patterns and provide content from a variety and large amount of data.

Tracked TTPs. Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of machine learning technology that understands human language. Customized NLP algorithms can correlate threat intelligence data across feeds to continuously track threat actor tactics, techniques and procedures.

Improved phishing detection. Systems that employ NLP can detect malware, ransomware and other harmful email content, blocking it before it reaches end users.

Improved customer experience. AI can improve customer trust and satisfaction. Financial institutions, for example, can use AI algorithms to track transactions. Applying learned pattern behavior with AI helps flag fraudulent activity to curb losses and improve clients' experiences.

AI can improve customer trust and satisfaction. Financial institutions, for example, can use AI algorithms to track transactions. Applying learned pattern behavior with AI helps flag fraudulent activity to curb losses and improve clients' experiences. Insider threat detection. Applying AI in conjunction with user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) enables security analysts to spot potentially damaging end-user behavior. In addition to elevating threat intelligence, AI can help with other cybersecurity controls. Take identity and access management, for example. Using a mix of biometrics, AI and UEBA, organizations can analyze end-user activity in context to shore up authentication and block unauthorized access. This also helps strengthen policy compliance.