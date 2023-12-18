Generative AI is making phishing attacks more dangerous

As AI's popularity grows and its usability expands, thanks to generative AI's continuous improvement model, it is also becoming more embedded in the threat actor's arsenal.

To mitigate increasingly sophisticated AI phishing attacks, cybersecurity practitioners must both understand how cybercriminals are using the technology and embrace AI and machine learning for defensive purposes.

AI phishing attacks

On the attack side, generative AI increases the effectiveness and impact of a variety of cyberthreats and phishing scams. Consider the following.

General phishing attacks

Generative AI can make traditional phishing attacks -- via emails, direct messages and spurious websites -- more realistic by eliminating spelling errors and grammatical mistakes and adopting convincingly professional writing styles.

Large language models (LLMs) can also absorb real-time information from news outlets, corporate websites and other sources. Incorporating of-the-moment details into phishing emails could both make the messages more believable and generate a sense of urgency that compels targets to act.

Finally, AI chatbots can create and spread business email compromise and other phishing campaigns at a much faster rate than humans ever could on their own, increasing the surface area of such attacks.

Spear phishing

Spear phishing attacks use social engineering to target specific individuals with information gleaned from social media sites, data breaches and other sources. AI-generated spear phishing emails are often very convincing and likely to trick recipients.

At Black Hat USA 2021, for example, Singapore's Government Technology Agency presented the results of an experiment in which the security team sent simulated spear phishing emails to internal users. Some were human-crafted and others were generated by OpenAI's GPT-3 technology. More people clicked the links in the AI-generated phishing emails than in the human-written ones, by a significant margin.

Fast-forward to today, when LLM technology is more widely available and increasingly sophisticated. Generative AI can -- in a matter of seconds -- collect and curate sensitive information about an organization or individual and use it to craft highly targeted and convincing messages, and even deepfake phone calls and videos.

Vishing

Vishing, or voice phishing, uses phone calls, voice messages and voicemails to trick people into sharing sensitive information. Like other types of phishing, vishing attacks typically try to create a sense of urgency, perhaps by referencing a major deadline or a critical customer issue.

In a traditional vishing scam, the cybercriminal collects information on a target and makes a call or leaves a message pretending to be a trusted contact. For example, a massive ransomware attack on MGM Resorts reportedly began when an attacker called the IT service desk and impersonated an MGM employee. The malicious hacker was able to trick the IT team into resetting the employee's password, giving the attackers network access.

Generative AI is changing vishing attacks in the following two ways:

As previously discussed, AI technology can make the research stage more efficient and effective for attackers. An LLM such as GPT-3 can collect information for social engineering purposes from across the web, nearly instantly. Attackers can also use generative AI to clone the voice of a trusted contact and create deepfake audio. Imagine, for example, an employee receives a voice message from someone who sounds exactly like the CFO, requesting an urgent bank transfer.