How to defend against phishing as a service and phishing kits

Enterprises continue to see a steady increase in phishing attacks. One of the primary reasons is the now-widespread availability of easy-to-use phishing kits and phishing-as-a-service offerings, which make the following possible:

Inexperienced, novice attackers with limited technical skills can successfully launch phishing campaigns.

Experienced, professional threat actors can scale their operations and achieve higher success rates.

Let's look at how both work and how to defend against them.

How phishing kits work Cybercriminals primarily use basic phishing kits to quickly create fake webpages that look like the sites of well-known brands. Phishing kits consist of the following two parts: An HTML page that is a replica of an original, legitimate website. Typically, the page solicits user information that is valuable to the attackers, such as usernames, passwords, challenge questions and answers, credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, phone numbers and addresses. A phishing script that collects the data and sends it to the attacker through any number of mechanisms, such as email, Telegram or WhatsApp. While defenders can and do block such malicious websites, these toolkits enable malicious hackers to create them at speed and at scale -- in some cases, faster than defensive mechanisms can recognize and block them. During the period a malicious site is live and unblocked, phishers try to dupe as many victims as possible for maximum ROI.

How phishing as a service works Phishing as a service (PhaaS) is a more modern, expanded version of basic phishing kits that further lowers the barrier to entry for would-be cybercriminals, making phishing even more accessible to those with limited technical savviness. PhaaS offerings are off-the-shelf packages that include advanced phishing kit features, such as the following: Malicious email templates.

Malicious landing page templates.

Multisite hosting services.

Attack tutorials.

Contact information of potential targets.

Credential theft management services.

Automatic, repeated distribution of phishing messages.

Subscription-based pricing.

Customer support. Phishing services are generally easy to understand and subscribe to, and some providers even offer guarantees to attract more aspiring attackers. Phishing services are generally easy to understand and subscribe to, and some providers even offer guarantees to attract more aspiring malicious actors. Phishing-as-a-service platforms Some of the most popular PhaaS platforms include Greatness and Strox. Greatness includes the following features: Pre-designed phishing templates that convincingly mimic legitimate websites, making it more likely potential victims fall for them.

User-friendly interfaces for campaign management.

Sophisticated back-end support for data harvesting and analytics. Greatness not only simplifies the process of launching phishing campaigns, but also significantly amplifies the potential impact and reach of such cyberattacks, challenging cybersecurity defenses on a global scale. Strox similarly offers an intuitive, user-friendly service that enables even novices to launch sophisticated phishing campaigns. It provides a seamless back-end infrastructure that lets users manage their campaigns, analyze success rates, and efficiently collect and sort stolen data.