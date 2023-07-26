How to avoid LinkedIn phishing attacks in the enterprise

As the largest business and employment-focused social media platform on the planet, LinkedIn counts both organizations and individual users among its estimated 875 million members. That makes it an attractive target for bad actors looking to scam, impersonate and trick subscribers into revealing sensitive information or sharing access to their connections.

LinkedIn phishing attacks often occur on the platform itself, but they also happen over email, with threat actors impersonating the social media provider:

Once a threat actor has connected with one person, they can use that connection to access the rest of the subscriber's network and build trust among those contacts.

3 ways to avoid falling for LinkedIn phishing scams

LinkedIn users can take a few important steps to avoid falling victim to these types of attacks:

Stay vigilant and do some research before accepting new connection requests

A quick look at a person's education, experience and connections sometimes reveals obvious red flags. According to LinkedIn: "A profile may be fake if it appears empty or if it contains profanity, fake names or impersonates public figures."

On the other hand, as noted above, just because a profile passes the initial sniff test doesn't mean it's legitimate. Stay alert for even small inconsistencies, and be particularly cautious about accepting requests from strangers.

One useful tactic is to check whether a profile picture appears elsewhere under another name, as cybercriminals often steal others' photos to use in LinkedIn phishing scams. Try using Google's reverse image search feature or a reverse image search engine, such as TinEye.

It's worth noting, however, that unique, AI-generated images likely wouldn't show up in a reverse image search. LinkedIn said it has introduced a deep learning-based model to detect such pictures and block associated accounts, as part of the platform's automated anti-abuse defenses.

Use new LinkedIn features to recognize fake profiles

In late 2022, LinkedIn rolled out several features to help combat fake profiles and phishing activity on the site.

The "About this profile" feature can be particularly helpful for users, as it shows the following:

When a profile was created.

When a profile was last updated.

Whether the user has successfully verified a work email, government-issued ID or workplace with LinkedIn.

A profile that was only recently created and hasn't taken any verification steps may be cause for concern, especially in the context of other suspicious behavior.

LinkedIn said it has also started adding warnings to some in-platform messages that contain "high-risk content." For example, if a contact suggests connecting on another platform, such as email or WhatsApp, that may indicate phishing activity. If they choose, users who receive these warnings can report the suspicious messages without alerting the senders.

Be alert when receiving emails that appear to come from LinkedIn

Upon receiving an email that looks like it's from LinkedIn, first, check the sender's domain. If it says @linkedin.com, @e.linkedin.com or @el.linkedin.com, then it is legitimate. Any other domain means the email is a phishing attempt, so delete it immediately and consider reporting it to [email protected]

According to the social media provider, common fake LinkedIn phishing emails include subject lines such as the following:

"Account suspended."

"LinkedIn closing & termination of your account."

"LinkedIn profile security alert."

"Your account will be terminated."

In the future, attackers will likely turn to generative AI and deepfake AI technologies to create highly convincing text, audio and video for LinkedIn phishing campaigns. End users and businesses must continue to exercise caution and employ trust-but-verify principles when interacting on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, as attack methods continue to evolve.