Will AI replace cybersecurity jobs?

As human dependence on technology increases, securing interconnected digital systems has become critical. Despite the growing need for cybersecurity professionals, the field's skills shortage remains a major problem for decision-makers worldwide. Can AI fill the gap?

Today, IT systems process massive volumes of digital data, including personally identifiable information, healthcare records and financial details. Consequently, threat actors have intensified their efforts to exploit these systems and access that sensitive information.

To secure their IT systems, organizations worldwide are increasing their security expenditures. A significant portion of this expense is directed toward hiring experts to manage systems and oversee the implementation of security policies and access controls.

But there are not currently enough qualified experts to fill existing job openings for cybersecurity professionals. While digital transformation is accelerating, the number of cybersecurity professionals is not increasing at the same rate. According to research from Cybersecurity Ventures, there were 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions in 2023, with 750,000 of those in the U.S. -- a disparity predicted to last through 2025 at least.

The rise of AI, particularly generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, offers new ways for organizations to overcome the cybersecurity skills gap by using AI and machine learning (ML) to reinforce cybersecurity defenses. However, the vital question remains: Can AI replace human experts entirely?

Mitigating the cybersecurity skills gap, which has several causes, requires employers to develop a multipronged strategy.

AI's limitations in cybersecurity While AI and ML can streamline many cybersecurity processes, organizations cannot remove the human element from their cyberdefense strategies. Despite their capabilities, these technologies have limitations that often require human insight and intervention, including a lack of contextual understanding and susceptibility to inaccurate results, adversarial attacks and bias. Because of these limitations, organizations should view AI as an enhancement, not a replacement, for human cybersecurity expertise. AI can augment human capabilities, particularly when dealing with large volumes of threat data, but it cannot fully replicate the contextual understanding and critical thinking that human experts bring to cybersecurity. Lack of contextual understanding AI tools can analyze vast volumes of data, but lack the human ability to understand the psychological elements of cyberdefense, such as hackers' motivations and tactics. This understanding is vital in predicting and responding to advanced persistent threats and other sophisticated attacks, such as ransomware. Human intervention is crucial when dealing with complex, zero-day threats that require deep contextual understanding. Inaccurate results AI tools can issue incorrect alerts -- both false positives and false negatives. False positives can lead to wasted resources, while false negatives can leave organizations vulnerable to threats. Consequently, humans must review AI-generated alerts to ensure they do not miss critical threats, while avoiding costly unnecessary investigations. Adversarial attacks As enterprise AI deployments become more widespread, adversarial machine learning -- attacks against AI and ML models -- is expected to increase. For instance, threat actors might poison a model used to power an AI malware scanner, causing it to incorrectly recognize malicious files or code as benign. Human intervention is essential to identify and respond to these manipulations and ensure the integrity of AI-powered systems. AI bias AI systems can be biased if they are trained on biased or nonrepresentative data, leading to inaccurate results or biased decisions that can significantly affect an organization's cybersecurity posture. Human oversight is necessary to mitigate such biases and ensure cybersecurity defenses function as intended.