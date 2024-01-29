What is attack surface management and why is it necessary?

Attack surface management is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification and monitoring of an organization's IT infrastructure.

The term might sound similar to asset discovery and asset management, but ASM approaches these and other security tasks from an attacker's perspective. This ensures security covers all attacker-exposed IT assets accessible from within an organization, assets exposed to the internet and assets in suppliers' infrastructures.

ASM encompasses the following:

Secure or insecure assets.

Known or unknown assets.

Shadow IT.

Active or inactive assets.

Managed and unmanaged devices.

Hardware.

Software.

SaaS.

Cloud assets and resources.

IoT devices.

Vendor-managed assets.

Why organizations need attack surface management The attack surface is a sprawling landscape -- even for smaller organizations -- so ensuring its security is paramount. However, attack surfaces constantly change, especially as many assets today are distributed across the cloud. The COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home wave also increased the number of external assets and targets security teams must protect. Not to mention, hackers are automating their reconnaissance tools to probe and analyze external attack surfaces -- an evaluation many security teams never fully complete. To counter these challenges, organizations must achieve complete visibility and continuous monitoring to remove or manage vulnerabilities and other cyber-risks before threat actors find them. Attack surface management can help organizations do this.

How ASM defeats attackers ASM realigns security thinking from that of a defender to that of an attacker. This puts security teams in a better position to prioritize areas of the attack surface. Penetration testing and red teams provide insight into an attacker's viewpoint, but reconnaissance and attacks are normally launched in a controlled environment or against a specific aspect of the IT environment. While still worthwhile, the changing and expanding nature of most environments lets vulnerabilities go unnoticed and assets to remain untested. Shadow IT, for example, has been viewed as a major security risk for more than five years. Eliminating these unknown assets is essential to mitigating threats. Security teams must move faster than attackers when vulnerabilities and exploits are disclosed. This is only possible if the attack surface is mapped out on a continuous basis. With ASM, enterprises can quickly shut down shadow IT assets, unknown and orphaned apps, exposed databases and APIs, and other potential entry points to mitigate any vulnerabilities that arise. Security strategies have always centered around the protection, classification and identification of digital assets. ASM automates these activities and covers assets outside the scope of traditional mapping, firewall and endpoint protection controls. ASM tools provide real-time attack surface analysis and vulnerability management to prevent security control failures and reduce the risk of data breaches. The objective is to find high-risk assets and check for possible attack vectors, including the following: Weak passwords.

Outdated, unknown or unpatched software.

Encryption issues.

Misconfigurations.

The difference between ASM and vulnerability management The goal of attack surface management is to discover all of an organization's digital assets and services and map how they are interconnected so their exposure to attack can be minimized, thus reducing the overall attack surface. Vulnerability management is far more limited in scope, using automated tools to identify, prioritize and remediate known vulnerabilities in a specific application or network service, such as a web app or a mission-critical business process. ASM is more infrastructure based covering both hardware and software -- known and unknown asset discovery is a crucial step in reducing the ways in which a system can be attacked. Understanding how assets connect can reveal unforeseen attack paths and entry points. Closing down these paths might require major changes to the design and configuration of various aspects of the IT environment, whereas the results of vulnerability scans and a vulnerability assessment will usually only necessitate a round of software updates or patches. ASM and vulnerability management should be used together to improve the overall security posture of an organization's IT infrastructure: ASM to minimize and harden the attack surface, and vulnerability management to identify and mitigate the vulnerabilities within it.