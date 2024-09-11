6 steps toward proactive attack surface management

We provide market insights, research and advisory, and technical validations for tech buyers.

Organizations are taking a hands-on approach toward attack surface management, according to upcoming research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. But it takes a village of business, cybersecurity and IT teams to succeed.

Seventy percent of survey respondents said their attack surfaces have increased over the past two years. Why? Cybersecurity professionals point to several drivers, including more third-party IT connections, increased use of operational technology (OT) and IoT devices, additional users connecting to applications and networks, an increase in volume of sensitive data and greater use of SaaS applications.

Not surprisingly, a growing attack surface has propelled efforts around attack surface management. ASM involves deploying tools from vendors such as CyCognito, Detectify, Ionix and Palo Alto Networks, but implementing new technologies isn't the only course of action.