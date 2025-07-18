CISO role in ASM could add runtime security, tokenization

Attack surface management is a sprawling cybersecurity field that aims to identify internal and external vulnerabilities, recommend countermeasures and watch for emerging threats. Enterprises looking to shore up the attack surface can deploy numerous ASM tools that scan, classify, remediate and monitor security issues, aligning with the CISO's traditional role of assessing threats and implementing controls.

But cybersecurity leaders might also consider emerging ASM aspects that promote more proactive security measures. For example, runtime security approaches protect applications and workloads while they are executing, allowing security personnel to immediately address issues that arise. Another example is tokenization, a process that replaces sensitive data with a randomly generated identifier called a token. The sensitive data is stored in a secure database or encrypted using an algorithm, which helps reduce the attack surface and minimize the effects of a successful data breach.

Here's a quick rundown for CISOs on how runtime security and tokenization fit into ASM and an enterprise cybersecurity strategy:

Runtime security enables real-time ASM decisions Upwind Security offers a runtime-based cloud security platform. Rinki Sethi, chief security and strategy officer at Upwind, believes runtime will become critical for ASM as the use of agentic AI becomes more prevalent in cybersecurity. "If you are a true believer that the future of security is going to be agentic, which I believe, focusing on runtime security is going to be the most important thing when it comes to attack surface management," she said. Sethi said agentic AI systems can consume runtime data and help organizations make decisions when issues occur rather than dealing with misconfigurations or other vulnerabilities after the fact. By comparison, a cybersecurity tool that belatedly identifies an issue that's been lingering in an IT environment for two weeks tells security managers something attackers already know, she added. You want to know your issues in real time, and if you don't operate that way, you are going to be missing a beat. Rinki SethiChief security and strategy officer, Upwind "You want to know your issues in real time, and if you don't operate that way, you are going to be missing a beat," Sethi said. Sethi said Upwind's runtime focus was the main reason she decided to join the startup in June. She was previously the CISO at Bill, a financial operations platform provider and Upwind customer. "There is a lack of education on runtime and why it's so important," she said. "The focus still seems to be on posture management as it relates to attack surface, and I think we need to change that into really focusing in on runtime." There are some technology adoption considerations, however. For example, an Upwind security glossary advised organizations to aim for tools offering a breadth of infrastructure coverage, noting that "not every runtime security tool supports every cloud environment and system equally." Runtime security and tokenization can reinforce these ASM measures for reducing attack surfaces.