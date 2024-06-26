MoveIt Transfer vulnerability targeted amid disclosure drama

Another vulnerability in Progress Software's MoveIt Transfer product is under attack amid an apparent leak of flaw.

In security alerts published on Tuesday, Progress detailed two critical improper authentication vulnerabilities, one tracked as CVE-2024-5806 affecting its MoveI Transfer Product and another assigned CVE-2024-5805 in its MoveItGateway product. Reports of exploitation against CVE-2024-5806 are mounting and it's crucial to patch based on past attacks. Last year, the Clop ransomware group claimed thousands of MoveIt Transfer customers by exploiting a different zero-day vulnerability in the managed file transfer product.

The Shadowserver Foundation, a non-profit cybersecurity organization, began observing exploitation attempts against CVE-2024-5806 on Tuesday. The organization emphasized that exploitation started promptly following public disclosure, a trend that's become increasingly concerning for the infosec industry.

"Very shortly after vulnerability details were published today we started observing Progress MOVEit Transfer CVE-2024-5806 POST /guestaccess.aspx exploit attempts. If you run MOVEit & have not patched yet - please do so now," The Shadowserver Foundation wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Progress released fixes for both flaws on June 11 and urged users to upgrade to the latest MoveIt versions. However, there is a caveat that may deter timely patching. "Upgrading to a patched release, using the full installer, is the only way to remediate this issue. There will be an outage to the system while the upgrade is running," Progress Software wrote in both security alerts.

Regarding CVE-2024-5806, the security vendor also warned users that there's a new vulnerability in an unnamed third-party component used in MoveIt Transfer that "elevates the risks of the original issue mentioned above if left unpatched." Progress Software also noted that its patch does not remediate the third-party risk.

Progress clarified the disclosure timeline in a statement to TechTarget Editorial on Tuesday.

"We internally confirmed a vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer, notified customers and provided a patch on June 11, 2024. Currently, we have not received any reports that these vulnerabilities have been exploited and we are not aware of any direct operational impact to customers. To be clear, these vulnerabilities are not related to the zero-day MOVEit Transfer vulnerability we reported in May 2023."

Progress said it still has not received reports of exploitation as of Wednesday.