WatchTowr warns abandoned S3 buckets pose supply chain risk
WatchTowr researchers found that they could reregister abandoned Amazon S3 buckets and detail alarming ways that threat actors could exploit the attack surface.
New research from WatchTowr highlighted supply chain security risks that abandoned cloud infrastructure like Amazon S3 buckets continues to pose for organizations.
In a blog post published Tuesday, WatchTowr researchers warned that attackers could take over abandoned Amazon S3 buckets and exploit them to deploy malicious software updates and remote access tooling, or even gain access to an AWS environment. WatchTowr analyzed assets previously owned by government organizations, Fortune 500 companies, technology companies, cybersecurity companies and major open source projects.
While the researchers examined instances that involved S3 buckets, they expressed concern that abandoned assets could pose similar supply chain risks to other cloud storage services.
"The reality is that there is a 'simple' root cause of all this strife. It's not Amazon, S3, or even 'the cloud'. The root cause stems from a mindset that has grown as friction to acquiring Internet infrastructure -- be it S3 buckets, domain names, IP addresses, or whatever -- has lessened," WatchTowr wrote in the research. "... In a world where registering a domain name costs a mere few dollars, and registering an Internet resource like an S3 bucket takes even less, it takes very little to inadvertently commit to maintaining a finite resource."
WatchTowr said the project began after researchers found a dead S3 link to an advanced persistent threat report published by an unnamed company that they referred to as "Antivirus and MDR Vendor #1." While the PDF file was no longer available, the researchers found that they could register the S3 bucket and serve malicious content from the domain instead.
While conducting Tuesday's research, they discovered "[about] 150 Amazon S3 buckets that had previously been used across commercial and open source software products, governments, and infrastructure deployment/update pipelines -- and then abandoned." Some had been abandoned for months and even years.
However, WatchTowr researchers found that they could still register them. The reregistered buckets "received more than 8 million HTTP requests over a 2 month period" for a variety of actions including software updates; precompiled Windows, Linux and macOS binaries; virtual machine images; CloudFormation templates; and SSL VPN server configuration. Researchers warned that attackers could leverage those requests for a myriad of malicious actions including ransomware deployment.
"The problem, from a security standpoint, manifests when these S3 buckets are allowed to decay and subsequently abandoned, allowing bad actors to re-register them for themselves. This is a known bug class, known as any names, including 'S3 bucket takeover' (we know this is not new -- bear with us). Second-order Amazon S3 bucket takeovers via broken links are also not new, before you tell us this also," the researchers said.
Other security vendors and researchers have warned about the risks posed by abandoned S3 buckets. In 2023, Checkmarx discovered that a threat actor had obtained control of a recently abandoned S3 bucket and used it to poison the NPM package "bignum."
WatchTowr researchers found one abandoned S3 bucket involving a CISA advisory from 2012, which could pose a significant risk if an attacker gained control. Additionally, they discovered a Mozilla-games example where the S3 bucket was removed from Emscripten project documentation in 2015.
"The fact that an attacker could theoretically register a resource abandoned such a long time ago, and instantly serve malware to trusting hosts should alarm us all -- and especially those who use the Internet in a non-paranoid way, not checking the integrity of every binary they download (i.e. 99.9999% of us)," the researchers said.
Call to action
WatchTowr contacted affected organizations including CISA and an unnamed SSL VPN appliance vendor, and the issues were remediated. Additionally, researchers said AWS agreed to sinkhole the identified 150 S3 buckets.
WatchTowr CEO Benjamin Harris told Informa TechTarget that AWS and affected organizations were responsive to the researchers' findings. He added that WatchTowr returned previously abandoned S3 buckets directly to the original owners where the vendor held existing relationships. "All entities that we reached out to directly were appreciative and incredibly swift to take action," Harris said.
Harris told Informa TechTarget that the issue is not specific to AWS, but urged the cloud giant to play a role in reducing risk. While Harris said AWS S3 supports certain mitigations -- such as enforcing a check on the account that owns a bucket when interacting with it -- that can be applied to prevent attacks, he does not believe those mitigations are relevant in the context of this research.
"We have repeatedly (like a broken record) shared our belief with the AWS teams that engaged with us that the most logical solution to the challenge here (in our clearly naive opinions) is to prevent the registration of S3 buckets using names that had been used previously," Harris said in an email. "This approach would entirely kill this vulnerability class (abandoned infrastructure) in the context of AWS S3. As always, there is likely an argument about the usability tradeoff, the ability to transfer S3 buckets between accounts, etc. -- but we do wonder if these requirements outweigh the impact we have demonstrated through our research."
He also outlined ways that AWS customers can help in reducing the attack surface as well.
"However, what is vital is that AWS customers understand that once a cloud resource is created, leveraged and referenced in code (for example, in a software update process), documentation (for example, in a deployment manual) or otherwise -- that reference will exist forever and the implications of that reference will survive in perpetuity (as our research has shown)," Harris wrote.
An AWS spokesperson sent the following statement to Informa TechTarget:
AWS services and infrastructure are operating as expected. The issues described in this blog occurred when customers deleted S3 buckets that were still being referenced by third-party applications. After conducting their research without notifying AWS, WatchTowr provided the bucket names to AWS, and to protect our customers, we blocked these specific buckets from being re-created.
To support our customers' security needs, we provide guidance on best practices, including using unique identifiers when creating bucket names to prevent unintended reuse, and ensuring applications are properly configured to reference only customer-owned buckets. In 2020 we launched the bucket ownership condition feature and encouraged customers to use this mechanism, specifically designed to prevent unintended reuse of bucket names. AWS requests that researchers engage with our security research program before conducting research involving AWS services. Learn more at aws.amazon.com/security/vulnerability-reporting/."
Arielle Waldman is a news writer for Informa TechTarget covering enterprise security.