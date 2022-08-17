Cybercrime is a clear and present risk to governments, businesses and individuals; according to the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2020, cyber attacks rank first among global human-caused risks.

The motivation behind cyber attacks has become more varied over the past few years, with disinformation and disruption joining the regular drivers of data theft, extortion and vandalism, and the challenges they present have many security teams on the back foot.

Cyber attacks hit organizations every day: Just in the network activity of its own customers, CrowdStrike detected around 41,000 potential attacks between January and June this year compared with 35,000 for all of last year, while IT Governance reported 586,771,602 leaked records in November 2020 alone.

RiskIQ predicted that, by 2021, cybercrime will cost the world $11.4 million every minute. These costs are both tangible and intangible, including not only direct loss of assets, revenue and productivity, but also loss of business confidence, trust and reputational damage.

Cybercrime is built around the efficient exploitation of vulnerabilities, and security teams are always at a disadvantage because they must defend all possible entry points, while an attacker only needs to find and exploit one weakness or vulnerability. This asymmetry highly favors any attacker, with the result that even large enterprises struggle to prevent cybercriminals from monetizing access to their networks -- networks that typically must maintain open access and connectivity while trying to protect enterprise resources.

Not only large organizations are at risk of cyber attack; cybercriminals will use any internet-connected device as a weapon, a target or both, and SMBs tend to deploy less sophisticated cybersecurity measures.

So, which are the most damaging cyber attacks, and how do they work? Here are the six most damaging types of cyber attacks.

1. Malware Malware, or malicious software, is an umbrella term used to refer to a hostile or intrusive program or file that is designed to exploit devices at the expense of the user and to the benefit of the attacker. There are various types of malware, but they all use evasion and obfuscation techniques designed to not only fool users, but also evade security controls so they can install themselves on a system or device surreptitiously without permission. Here are some of the most common types of malware: Ransomware. Currently, the most feared form of malware is ransomware -- a program designed to encrypt a victim's files and then demand a ransom in order to receive the decryption key. There have been several noticeable ransomware attacks in 2020. The Clop ransomware has been implicated in major breaches of biopharmaceutical firm ExecuPharm, Indian business group Indiabulls, the U.K.'s EV Cargo Logistics and Germany's Software AG, where the ransom was allegedly $20 million to be paid in bitcoins. If the ransom is not paid, the hackers usually post stolen data online. At the time of writing, the PLEASE_READ_ME ransomware had breached at least 85,000 servers worldwide and had put up for sale at least 250,000 stolen databases.

Trojans. A Trojan horse is a program downloaded and installed on a computer that appears harmless but is, in fact, malicious. Typically, this malware is hidden in an innocent-looking email attachment or free download. When the user clicks on the email attachment or downloads the free program, the hidden malware is transferred to the user's computing device. Once inside, the malicious code executes whatever task the attacker designed it to perform. Often, this is to launch an immediate attack, but they can also create a backdoor for the hacker to use in future attacks.

Spyware. Once installed, spyware monitors the victim's internet activity, tracks login credentials and spies on sensitive information -- all without the user's consent or knowledge. The primary goal is usually to obtain credit card numbers, banking information and passwords, which are sent back to the attacker. Recent victims include Google Play users in South and Southeast Asia, but spyware is also used by government agencies: Human rights activists and journalists in India and Uzbekistan and Pakistani government officials were all targeted in 2020.

2. DDoS A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is an attack in which multiple compromised computer systems attack a target, such as a server, website or other network resource, and cause a denial of service for users of the targeted resource. The flood of incoming messages, connection requests or malformed packets to the target system forces it to slow down or even crash and shut down, thereby denying service to legitimate users or systems. Some 4.8 million DDoS attacks took place in the first half of 2020, a 15% increase over 2019, with the month of May's 929,000 DDoS attacks marking the largest number of attacks ever seen in a month. Attackers are also harnessing the power of AI to understand what kinds of attack techniques work best and to direct their botnets -- slave machines used to perform DDoS attacks -- accordingly. Worryingly, AI is being used to enhance all forms of cyber attack.

3. Phishing A phishing attack is a form of fraud in which an attacker masquerades as a reputable entity, such as a bank, tax department, or person in email or in other forms of communication, to distribute malicious links or attachments to trick an unsuspecting victim into handing over valuable information, such as passwords, credit card details, intellectual property and so on. It is easy to launch a phishing campaign, and they are surprisingly effective. Spear phishing attacks are directed at specific individuals or companies, while whaling attacks are a type of spear phishing attack that specifically targets senior executives within an organization. One type of whaling attack is the business email compromise (BEC), where the attacker targets specific employees who have the ability to authorize financial transactions in order to trick them into transferring money into an account controlled by the attacker. A 2019 FBI cybercrime report indicated that losses from BEC attacks were approximately $1.7 billion.

4. SQL injection attacks Any website that is database-driven -- and that is the majority of websites -- is susceptible to SQL injection attacks. An SQL query is a request for some action to be performed on a database, and a carefully constructed malicious request can create, modify or delete the data stored in the database, as well as read and extract data such as intellectual property, personal information of customers, administrative credentials or private business details. A SQL injection attack this year was used to steal the emails and password hashes of 8.3 million Freepik and Flaticon users.

5. XSS This is another type of injection attack in which an attacker injects data, such as a malicious script, into content from otherwise trusted websites. Cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks can occur when an untrusted source is allowed to inject its own code into a web application and that malicious code is included with dynamic content delivered to a victim's browser. This allows an attacker to execute malicious scripts written in various languages, like JavaScript, Java, Ajax, Flash and HTML, in another user's browser. XSS enables an attacker to steal session cookies, allowing the attacker to pretend to be the user, but it can also be used to spread malware, deface websites, create havoc on social networks, phish for credentials and -- in conjunction with social engineering techniques -- perpetrate more damaging attacks. XSS has been a constant attack vector used by hackers and tops the 2020 list of the 25 most dangerous software weaknesses compiled by Common Weakness Enumeration.