Top 7 enterprise cybersecurity challenges in 2022

When was the last "easy" year for security teams? Certainly not last year. Not this decade or even this century. Every year in recent memory has seen its share of noteworthy and novel cyber attacks.

It doesn't take a crystal ball to predict 2022 will be more of the same. If anything, the pace and scale at which threats and challenges compound will only expand the threat landscape and overwhelm current enterprise defenses more quickly than ever. Cybercriminals aren't going to let up, and neither should security teams' efforts to protect networks, systems, applications and data.

Cyber threats aren't the only security challenge to be aware of in 2022, however. New technologies being adopted bring their own vulnerabilities to address, and perennial issues make "top challenges" lists year after year.

Here's a look at the top seven trends and challenges security teams and organizations need to be aware of in 2022.

2. Software supply chain security Beyond knowing third-party suppliers, it's important to know what software and software components third parties and service providers use, as evidenced by the Log4Shell exploit in December 2021. A defect in the Java-based Apache Log4j library enabled malicious actors to launch remote code execution attacks and potentially take control of target systems. Any software using the vulnerable library was subject to attack. While companies could quickly update the library version they used, the libraries used by their suppliers and partners -- and their suppliers and partners, and their suppliers and partners and so on -- needed to be updated to avoid being vulnerable to attack. Unfortunately, many companies are unsure about the components of their own software, let alone others' components their software connects to. If one link in this software supply chain uses a vulnerable version of Log4j, everyone is at risk. Following proper patch management is key to ensuring Log4j -- and any software -- is secure and up to date. Using software bills of material (SBOMs) and requesting them from third parties is important to know if components in partners' software are secure. Learn how to protect your organization from software supply chain security issues: 4 software supply chain security best practices

6. Staffing issues The security industry is no stranger to the skills shortage. For years, report after report has concluded more security employees are needed than there are people are applying for security jobs. The most recent "(ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study" found that, although the cybersecurity workforce gap decreased for the second year in a row -- from 3.12 million in 2020 to 2.72 million in 2021 -- the number of security employees still must grow by 65% to properly defend today's organizations. Yet, hiring employees with the necessary skills -- and retaining those employees -- continues to be a challenge, not to mention the effect the Great Resignation may have on the industry. Learn more about cybersecurity staffing issues: A cybersecurity skills gap demands thinking outside the box

7. Phishing Phishing is a never-ending challenge faced by organizations of all shapes and sizes -- no company nor employee is immune to attack. According to the "2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report," 25% of all breaches involved a form of phishing or social engineering. These attacks, which involve malicious actors tricking employees into revealing passwords, credit card numbers and other sensitive data, come in many forms, including email phishing, spear phishing, business email compromise, whaling, vishing and image-based phishing. The following are some notable phishing attacks: Facebook and Google were scammed out of more than $100 million after attackers impersonated a legitimate partner of the businesses between 2013 and 2015. The phishing scams involved contracts and invoices for funds due.

Sony Pictures was hacked in 2014 after company executives received phishing emails from a group called Guardians of Peace. The attackers reportedly stole more than 100 terabytes of data.

Austrian aircraft supplier FACC was defrauded of $54 million in 2016 after an employee was phished by an attacker, purporting to be the company CEO, who requested a wire transfer to a bank account controlled by the attackers. Learn more on phishing attacks and prevention: Phishing protection: Keep employees from getting hooked

