Prepare for deepfake phishing attacks in the enterprise

Increasingly sophisticated AI, audio and video technology, along with a wealth of users' personal data available on social media, have made deepfake phishing an emerging attack vector that should concern CISOs.

Deepfake technology uses AI to fabricate misleading audio, video and images. To date, deepfakes have mostly served entertainment and political purposes, both innocuous and malicious. Experts warn, however, that deepfake technology also poses a variety of enterprise IT risks. Deepfake phishing, for example, involves using deepfake content to trick users into making unauthorized payments or volunteering sensitive information that cybercriminals can use to their advantage.

In one high-profile example from 2019, cybercriminals used deepfake phishing to trick the CEO of a U.K.-based energy firm into wiring them $243,000, according to The Wall Street Journal. Using AI-based voice spoofing software, the criminals successfully impersonated the head of the firm's parent company, making the CEO believe he was speaking with his boss.

As technology continues to evolve, such deepfake phishing campaigns will almost certainly become more common and more effective. CISOs can prepare enterprise users to fend off these attacks by teaching them what deepfake phishing is and how it works.

Two kinds of AI algorithms work together to create deepfake images. First, a generative algorithm studies the data of legitimate images to create artificial ones. A discriminative algorithm then vets the images, rejecting any that it recognizes as fake.

Types of deepfake phishing attacks Deepfake phishing attacks fall into the following categories: Real-time attacks. In a successful real-time attack, deepfake audio or video is so sophisticated that it tricks the victim into believing the person on the other end of a call is who they claim to be -- perhaps a colleague or a client, for example. In these interactions, attackers are likely to create a strong sense of urgency, throwing imaginary deadlines, penalties and other consequences for delay at victims to get them to panic and react. Nonreal-time attacks. In nonreal-time attacks, a cybercriminal impersonates someone via deepfake audio or video messages that they then distribute through asynchronous communication channels, such as chat, email, voicemail or social media. This type of communication reduces the pressure on criminals to respond believably in real time, letting them perfect a deepfake clip before distributing it. As a result, a nonreal-time attack may be quite polished and less likely to raise user suspicions. When distributed via email, a deepfake video or audio clip may also be more likely to slip past security filters than traditional, text-based phishing campaigns.



Nonreal-time attacks also let attackers cast a wide net. Someone impersonating a CFO, for example, could send the same audio or video memo to every member of the finance organization, with the goal of soliciting sensitive information from as many people as possible. In both kinds of attacks, social media footprints usually provide enough information for attackers to strategically strike when targets are most likely to be distracted or overwhelmed.