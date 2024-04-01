XZ backdoor discovery reveals Linux supply chain attack

A backdoor was discovered in a widely used compression library for Linux distributions that could give unauthorized users access to infected systems.

On March 29 Andres Freund, a PostgreSQL developer at Microsoft, revealed he had discovered a backdoor hidden in the open source liblzma package for XZ, a popular compression library used in many Linux distributions. In a disclosure on the Open Source Security Mailing List, Freund wrote that he observed odd behavior in liblzma running on Debian in recent weeks, such as slow logins via SSH and surprisingly high CPU usage for SSHD processes. After further investigation, he concluded that the upstream XZ repository was compromised in a supply chain attack.

Fruend traced the malicious code and discovered the backdoor was committed to the open source project through legitimate-looking updates by an XZ maintainer, later identified as Jia Tan. "Given the activity over several weeks, the committer is either directly involved or there was some quite severe compromise of their system," he wrote in the disclosure. "Unfortunately, the latter looks like the less likely explanation, given they communicated on various lists about the 'fixes' mentioned above."

Freund also found that the backdoor, which is present in XZ Utils versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1, was contained in only the archived download packages, known as "tarballs," that are released upstream. The malicious code was not present in Git distributions.

Red Hat noted in a security advisory Friday that the backdoor, which is tracked as CVE-2024-3094 with a CVSS score of 10, is two stages. "The Git distribution lacks the M4 macro that triggers the build of the malicious code," the advisory said. "The second-stage artifacts are present in the Git repository for the injection during the build time, in case the malicious M4 macro is present. Without the merge into the build, the 2nd-stage file is innocuous."

In a blog post Friday, Tenable researchers said the backdoor affected several Linux distributions, including Fedora Rawhide and Fedora 41. It also had impacts on Debain testing, and unstable and experimental distributions versions 5.5.1alpha-0.1 to 5.6.1-1.

Other affected distributions include openSUSE Tumbleweed and openSUSE MicroOSm, which was backdoored between March 7 and March 28; Kali Linux, which was backdoored between March 26 and March 28; and Arch Linux installation medium 2024.03.01, as well as virtual machine images 20240301.218094 and 20240315.221711 and container images created between Feb. 24 and March 28.

It's unclear how many organizations have downloaded the distributions with the malicious XZ versions, or if any of those organizations were breached through the backdoor.

CISA issued an alert Friday highlighting Red Hat's advisory and urging Linux developers and users to downgrade to unaffected versions XZ Utils, such as version 5.4.6 stable, and to search for any malicious activity in their environments.

Other popular Linux distributions, including Red Hat Enterprise, SUSE Linux Enterprise and Leap, Amazon Linux and Ubuntu, have not been compromised by the backdoor.

"Luckily xz 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 have not yet widely been integrated by Linux distributions, and where they have, mostly in pre-release versions," Freund wrote.

Attack timeline The backdoor was created through an elaborate, multi-year social engineering attack, according to multiple cybersecurity vendors and threat analysts. At the center was GitHub user JiaT75, also known as Jia Tan. This developer contributed to the XZ library over two years, built trust within the development community, and ultimately gained privileges to maintain the XZ repository and merge commits. According to a timeline created by programmer Evan Boehs, Tan made their GitHub account in November 2021 and created a pull request in libarchive that replaced one piece of code with a less safe variant under the cover of an error text change. In April 2022, Jia Tan submitted a patch to XZ via a mailing list and another user, "Jigar Kumar" -- perhaps an alias or a co-conspirator -- pressured maintainers for the patch to be merged. Jigar Kumar then put pressure on a maintainer of the XZ project to add another maintainer to freely make commits. Tan began making regular contributions to the project at this point, and apparently gained enough trust to merge their own code in early January 2023. Tan then, over the course of months and into early 2024, took action to further their own influence within the project and build the infrastructure for the backdoor. The backdoor was ultimately finalized in the early part of this year before being discovered in March.

CVE assigned The XZ backdoor was assigned a CVE and is listed on the NIST National Vulnerability Database, which is not typical for malware. "Through a series of complex obfuscations, the liblzma build process extracts a prebuilt object file from a disguised test file existing in the source code, which is then used to modify specific functions in the liblzma code," the NIST listing read. "This results in a modified liblzma library that can be used by any software linked against this library, intercepting and modifying the data interaction with this library." Although it is a complex incident still being researched, Michael Skelton, Bugcrowd vice president of security operations and hacker success, referred to the assignment of a CVE as a proactive and precautionary approach. "It's important to clarify that CVEs are not assigned to malware or backdoors themselves, but rather to the vulnerabilities that such malicious entities might exploit," Skelton told TechTarget Editorial. "By assigning a CVE to a suspected yet unproven vulnerability, the community acknowledges the potential for exploitation and prioritizes the security of the ecosystem, ensuring that precautions are taken even in the absence of immediate proof of exploitability." Scott Caveza, staff research engineer at Tenable, agreed that the issuing of a CVE is less typical in this case, but said Red Hat's choice to issue one "makes identifying affected systems much easier." "Each affected or non-affected Linux distribution can respond to their customers with a common identifier to designate this backdoor, and concerned parties are not trying to search a multitude of possible phrases and instead can refer to this situation with a CVE identifier," Caveza said. "While this is a bit of an uncommon scenario, when the CVE program was first introduced in 1999, it's unlikely that supply chain attacks were even a consideration at the time."