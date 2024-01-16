What is artificial intelligence (AI) governance? Artificial intelligence governance is the legal framework for ensuring AI and machine learning technologies are researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity adopt and use these systems in ethical and responsible ways. AI governance aims to close the gap that exists between accountability and ethics in technological advancement. AI use is rapidly increasing across nearly all industries, including healthcare, transportation, retail, financial services, education and public safety. As a result, governance has taken on a significant role and is getting increased attention. The main focus of AI governance is on AI as it relates to justice, data quality and autonomy. Overall, AI governance determines how much of daily life algorithms can shape and who monitors how AI functions. Some key areas governance addresses include the following: AI safety.

Sectors appropriate for AI automation.

Legal and institutional structures around AI use and technology.

Control and access to personal data.

Moral and ethical questions related to AI.

AI governance pillars The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has made AI policy and governance a national priority in the U.S. It has sought public input on AI risks and benefits. Previously, the executive office created an AI governance framework built on the following six pillars: Innovation. Facilitating efforts in business and science to harness and optimize AI's benefits.

Facilitating efforts in business and science to harness and optimize AI's benefits. Trustworthy AI. Ensuring AI is transparent and doesn't violate civil liberties, the rule of law or data privacy.

Ensuring AI is transparent and doesn't violate civil liberties, the rule of law or data privacy. Educating and training. Encouraging the use of AI to expand opportunities and access to new jobs, industries, innovation and education.

Encouraging the use of AI to expand opportunities and access to new jobs, industries, innovation and education. Infrastructure. Focusing on expanding access to data, models, computational infrastructure and other infrastructure elements.

Focusing on expanding access to data, models, computational infrastructure and other infrastructure elements. Applications. Expanding the application of AI technology across the public and private sectors, including transportation, education and healthcare.

Expanding the application of AI technology across the public and private sectors, including transportation, education and healthcare. International cooperation. Promoting international collaboration and partnerships built on evidence-based approaches, analytical research and multistakeholder engagements. Some other components of a strong AI governance framework include the following: Decision-making and explainability. AI systems must be designed to make fair and unbiased decisions. Explainability, or the ability to understand the reasons behind AI outcomes, is important for building trust and accountability.

AI systems must be designed to make fair and unbiased decisions. Explainability, or the ability to understand the reasons behind AI outcomes, is important for building trust and accountability. Regulatory compliance. Organizations must adhere to data privacy requirements, accuracy standards and storage restrictions to safeguard sensitive information. AI regulation helps protect user data and ensure responsible AI use.

Organizations must adhere to data privacy requirements, accuracy standards and storage restrictions to safeguard sensitive information. AI regulation helps protect user data and ensure responsible AI use. Risk management. AI governance ensures the responsible use of AI and effective risk management strategies, such as selecting appropriate training data sets, implementing cybersecurity measures, and addressing potential biases or errors in AI models.

AI governance ensures the responsible use of AI and effective risk management strategies, such as selecting appropriate training data sets, implementing cybersecurity measures, and addressing potential biases or errors in AI models. Stakeholder involvement. Engaging stakeholders, such as CEOs, data privacy officers and users, is vital for governing AI effectively. Stakeholders contribute to decision-making, provide oversight, and ensure AI technologies are developed and used responsibly over the course of their lifecycle. See where AI governance fits into the enterprise in relation to business goals and the teams that implement them.

How organizations should approach AI governance There are many actions an organization can take to implement effective and sustainable AI governance practices. They include the following: AI culture. Everyone in an organization should feel that they have a role to play in AI governance. This process happens over time and requires training programs for employees so that a continuous learning culture can be formed around AI governance.

Everyone in an organization should feel that they have a role to play in AI governance. This process happens over time and requires training programs for employees so that a continuous learning culture can be formed around AI governance. Communication. In particular, employers should always communicate the risks of poorly governed AI systems with employees.

In particular, employers should always communicate the risks of poorly governed AI systems with employees. AI governance committee. Forming an oversight and governance committee with members who have expertise in this area can ensure compliance with AI policies throughout an organization.

Forming an oversight and governance committee with members who have expertise in this area can ensure compliance with AI policies throughout an organization. Continual improvement. Collecting feedback from employees and customers using AI tools and systems enables an organization to continually improve its AI applications and products. Continually monitoring AI use and identifying and correcting problems are also important.

Collecting feedback from employees and customers using AI tools and systems enables an organization to continually improve its AI applications and products. Continually monitoring AI use and identifying and correcting problems are also important. Risk assessment. Third-party organizations that specialize in AI risk assessments and audits can provide an alternative perspective on how to improve AI use and governance and minimize the risks involved.

Third-party organizations that specialize in AI risk assessments and audits can provide an alternative perspective on how to improve AI use and governance and minimize the risks involved. Governance metrics. Using metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) can validate whether an organization is adhering to AI governance policies. AI KPIs can be quantitative or qualitative, and should include those that measure provenance, veracity and quality of data, as well as data security, financial value and algorithm bias.

What is AI model governance? AI model governance is a subset of AI governance that specifically entails how organizations should develop and use AI and machine learning models safely and responsibly. Organizations that develop and use these models must have the following considerations in mind: Model ownership. AI development typically involves teams of people working on a model. Tracking the work each individual team member completes is key to ensuring model success, improving collaboration and avoiding issues such as unnecessary duplications.

AI development typically involves teams of people working on a model. Tracking the work each individual team member completes is key to ensuring model success, improving collaboration and avoiding issues such as unnecessary duplications. Rules and regulations. Implementing a set of rules ensures aspects of model development -- such as data quality, feature engineering and documentation -- are free of errors and compliant with laws and regulations that mitigate AI-related risks.

Implementing a set of rules ensures aspects of model development -- such as data quality, feature engineering and documentation -- are free of errors and compliant with laws and regulations that mitigate AI-related risks. Data quality. Standards must be in place to ensure the quality and security of training data sets used to train AI models. Data must be accurate and unbiased so that the model learning from that data functions properly and produces the desired outputs.

Standards must be in place to ensure the quality and security of training data sets used to train AI models. Data must be accurate and unbiased so that the model learning from that data functions properly and produces the desired outputs. Continuous monitoring. Once a model passes into the postproduction phase, it must be continuously monitored to be sure it is working as intended. Model governance ensures there are steps in place to continuously train and monitor a model as needed.