Use an AI governance framework to surmount challenges

A comprehensive framework that combines business, technology and governance resources is needed to overcome common AI governance challenges.

As a practice, AI governance is relatively new, and like any other emerging field it faces certain challenges on its road to maturity. These challenges can be viewed through the popular rubric of people, process and technology (PPT).

Challenges of AI governance The hype around AI makes you think otherwise, but AI is still in its early stages of enterprise adoption. So, governance challenges reflect that. Lack of governance expertise. The first of these challenges is limited expertise. The need for AI governance and how it affects the success of AI projects is still not widely understood. This limited awareness further translates into limited availability of governance experts. Lack of governance expertise is not unique to end-user organizations. Different players in the ecosystem, such as product vendors and consulting companies, are in the same boat. Ad hoc process. The second is that even among organizations that recognize the need for AI governance, it is done in an ad hoc manner that lacks a cross-functional approach. By default, technology teams have been leading AI projects. But the main focus of technical teams should be on AI models and model risk management, while other teams focus on other aspects of these projects. Emerging tool sets. Thirdly, tools intended to streamline AI governance practices are emerging now, but they're difficult to directly incorporate into existing enterprise data science and machine learning workflows. Their emergence is partially good news, because tools usually bake in best practices, but challenges remain.