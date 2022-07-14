How AI governance and data privacy go hand in hand

Data protection and safeguarding user privacy are both key to regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the California Consumer Privacy Act, the General Data Protection Regulation and the Biometric Information Privacy Act. Within the realm of AI governance, ensuring data privacy is just as practical and important.

This form of risk management is not just for regulatory compliance but also for protecting against potential reputational harms to your brand if data privacy norms are not met. To ensure data privacy, an organization can use an enterprise AI governance framework that defines regulatory compliance requirements and incorporates appropriate controls for risk management.

Challenges to achieving data privacy exist within AI governance It's a truism that data is at the heart of AI. Similarly, it's also becoming clear that data governance is at the core of AI governance. No doubt, there appears to be an inherent tension between mining user data for actionable insights and preserving privacy, which is referred to as the utility-privacy tradeoff. But it's also possible to strike a balance between utility and privacy. It's the stated goal for many organizations to be data driven. Organizations want to open their data and analytics applications more widely and empower their employees. However, this goal of data democratization is not widely realized in practice because of data protection and data privacy concerns. Many data sets contain users' personal data and organizations worry that if data is more widely shared, there's a greater chance of personally identifiable information leakage or attack vectors. To prevent violations of privacy regulations and requirements, access to such data is typically restricted to teams such as IT or analytics. In other words, data privacy fears are hindering data democratization. Because of these concerns, such data sets are not made available to the machine learning teams for training AI models. This can potentially reduce the efficacy and usefulness of those AI models and applications.