What is data quality and why is it important?

Data quality measures a data set's condition based on factors such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness, uniqueness and validity. Measuring data quality can help organizations identify errors and inconsistencies in their data and assess whether the data fits its intended purpose.

Organizations have grown increasingly concerned about data quality as they've come to recognize the important role that data plays in business operations and advanced analytics, which drive business decisions. Data quality management is a core component of an organization's overall data governance strategy.

Data governance ensures that the data is properly stored, managed, protected and used consistently throughout an organization.

What are the six elements of data quality? Low-quality data can lead to transaction processing problems in operational systems and faulty results in analytics applications. Such data needs to be identified, documented and fixed to make sure that business executives, data analysts and other business users are working with good information. High-quality data should possess the following six characteristics: Accuracy. The data correctly represents the entities or events it is supposed to represent, and the data comes from sources that are verifiable and trustworthy.

The data correctly represents the entities or events it is supposed to represent, and the data comes from sources that are verifiable and trustworthy. Completeness. The data includes all the values and types of data it is expected to contain, including any metadata that should accompany the data sets.

The data includes all the values and types of data it is expected to contain, including any metadata that should accompany the data sets. Consistency. The data is uniform across systems and data sets, and there are no conflicts between the same data values in different systems or data sets.

The data is uniform across systems and data sets, and there are no conflicts between the same data values in different systems or data sets. Timeliness. The data is current (relative to its specific requirements) and is available to use when it's needed.

The data is current (relative to its specific requirements) and is available to use when it's needed. Uniqueness. The data does not contain duplicate records within a single data set, and every record can be uniquely identified.

The data does not contain duplicate records within a single data set, and every record can be uniquely identified. Validity. The data conforms to defined business rules and parameters, which ensure it is properly structured and contains the values it should. A data set that meets all of these measures is much more reliable and trustworthy than one that does not. However, these are not necessarily the only standards that organizations use to assess their data sets. For example, they might also consider qualities such as appropriateness, credibility, relevance, reliability or usability. The goal is to have trusted data that fits its intended purpose.

Benefits of good data quality Maintaining good data quality produces a broad range of positive results, including the following: It enables organizations to reduce the costs associated with identifying and fixing bad data when a data-related issue arises. Maintaining data quality also helps to avoid operational errors and business process breakdowns, which can increase operating expenses and reduce revenue.

It increases the accuracy of analytics, including those that rely on AI technologies. This can lead to better business decisions, which in turn can lead to improved internal processes, competitive advantages and higher sales. Good-quality data also improves the information available through BI dashboards and other analytics. If business users consider the analytics to be trustworthy, they are more likely to rely on them instead of basing decisions on gut feelings or simple spreadsheets.

It frees up data teams to focus on more productive tasks, rather than on troubleshooting issues and cleaning up the data when problems occur. For example, they can spend more time helping business users and data analysts take advantage of the available data while promoting data quality best practices in business operations.

Data quality vs. data integrity vs. data profiling The terms data quality and data integrity are sometimes used interchangeably, although they have different meanings. At the same time, some people treat data integrity as a facet of data quality or data quality as a component of data integrity. Others consider both data quality and data integrity to be part of a larger data governance effort, while some consider data integrity to be a broader concept that combines data quality, data governance and data protection into a unified effort for addressing data accuracy, consistency and security. From a broader perspective, data integrity focuses on the data's logical and physical validity. Logical integrity includes data quality measures and database attributes such as referential integrity, which ensures that related data elements in different database tables are valid. Physical integrity is concerned with access controls and other security measures designed to prevent data from being modified or corrupted by unauthorized users. It is also concerned with protections such as backups and disaster recovery. In contrast, data quality is focused more on the data's ability to serve its specified purpose. Data profiling adds a wrinkle; while data quality ensures that data is usable, and data integrity ensures that it is trustworthy, data profiling specifies what is actually in the data. It includes examining, analyzing and summarizing data to understand its structure and content. It is useful to think of data quality as the end goal, data integrity as the guiding principle, and data profiling as the diagnostic process used to realize the other two.

How to assess data quality The following essential steps must be part of a data quality assessment: Define data quality requirements. What does high-quality mean to the organization? What dimensions matter most and how will they be measured? Inventory the data assets. Conduct baseline studies to measure the relative accuracy, uniqueness and validity and each data set. The established baselines can then be compared against the data on an ongoing basis to help ensure that existing concerns are being addressed and to identify new data quality issues. List and prioritize data sources. Map all databases, application programming interfaces and other sources that fall within the scope of the quality assessment. Profile the data. Analyze the structure and content of all data, with attention to completeness, value distributions, format consistency and outliers. Score and report on data quality. Measure against selected dimensions, assign scores and rank identified issues that surface. Investigate root causes of issues. Once issues have been identified, trace them back to workflows and entry points to determine root causes for remediation. Implement continuous monitoring. After problem areas are identified, keep an eye on them. These metrics can be used to track data quality levels and how quality issues affect business operations. Various methodologies have been developed for assessing data quality. For example, data managers at UnitedHealth Group's Optum healthcare services subsidiary created the Data Quality Assessment Framework (DQAF) in 2009 to formalize a method for assessing its data quality. The DQAF provides guidelines for measuring data quality based on four dimensions: completeness, timeliness, validity and consistency. Optum publicized details about the framework as a possible model for other organizations. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which oversees the global monetary system and lends money to economically troubled nations, has also specified an assessment methodology with the same name as the Optum one. Its framework focuses on accuracy, reliability, consistency and other data quality attributes in the statistical data that member countries must submit to the IMF. In addition, the U.S. government's Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has detailed a data quality framework for patient demographic data collected by healthcare organizations.

How to improve data quality Assessment is important. But continuous data improvement should become a priority. The following are the essential steps in improving data quality: Establish clear goals. A central question in assessing data quality is: What does high-quality data look like to the organization? The answers to that question should be used to align business objectives with the data quality requirements that will be put in place for ongoing data improvement. The prioritized dimensions -- accuracy, completeness, timeliness and validity -- will be central. Prioritize the issues. Once data quality issues in the organization have been surfaced, it is important to rank them according to their effect on the organization's processes and efficiency, to effectively remediate the most important problems. This could change over time and should thus be periodically revisited. Establish remediation standards. For the sake of consistency and efficiency, ensure that remediations are known, understood and adhered to across the enterprise. Implement data governance. Establishing data roles -- owners, stewards and custodians -- is a good idea. Data policies and standards should be formally published and maintained, and metadata, data definitions and transformation logic should be documented. In many organizations, analysts, engineers and data quality managers are primarily responsible for fixing data errors and addressing other data quality issues. They are collectively tasked with finding and cleansing bad data in databases and other data repositories, often with assistance and support from other data management professionals, including data stewards and data governance program managers. A data quality initiative might also involve business users, data scientists and other analysts to help reduce the number of data quality issues. Participation might be facilitated, at least in part, through the organization's data governance program. In addition, many companies provide training to end users on data quality best practices. A common mantra among data managers is that everyone in an organization is responsible for data quality. To address data quality issues, a data management team often creates a set of data quality rules based on business requirements for both operational and analytics data. The rules define the required data quality levels and how data should be cleansed and standardized to safeguard accuracy, consistency and other data quality attributes. After the rules are in place, a data management team typically conducts a data quality assessment, documenting errors and other problems -- a procedure that should be repeated at regular intervals to ensure the highest data quality possible. However, not all data management teams approach data quality in the same way. For example, data management consultant David Loshin outlined a data quality management cycle that begins with identifying and measuring the effect that bad data has on business operations. The team then defines data quality rules and sets performance targets for improving data quality metrics. Next, the team designs and implements specific data quality improvement processes. These include data cleansing or data scrubbing, fixing data errors, and enhancing data sets by adding missing values or providing more up-to-date information or additional records. The results are then monitored and measured against the performance targets. Any remaining deficiencies in data quality serve as a starting point for the next round of planned improvements. Such a cycle is intended to ensure that efforts to improve overall data quality continue after individual projects are completed. These are the key steps in the data quality improvement process.

Data quality management tools and techniques Organizations often turn to data quality management tools to help streamline their efforts. These tools can match records, delete duplicates, validate new data, establish remediation policies and identify personal data in data sets. Some products can also perform data profiling, which examines, analyzes and summarizes data sets. Many of these tools now include augmented data quality functions that automate tasks and procedures, often through the use of machine learning and other AI technologies. Most tools also include centralized consoles or portals for performing management tasks. For example, users might be able to create data handling rules, identify data relationships or automate data transformations through the central interface. Data quality managers and data stewards might also use collaboration and workflow tools that provide shared views of the organization's data repositories and enable them to oversee specific data sets. These and other data management tools might be selected as part of an organization's larger data governance strategy. The tools can also play a role in the organization's master data management initiatives, which establish registries of data on customers, products, supply chains and other data domains. The following are examples of data quality platforms: Acceldata. Ataccama. Bigeye. Great Expectations GX Cloud. Informatica Data Quality. Monte Carlo Data + AI Observability Platform. Qlik. SAP Data Services. SAS Data Quality. Soda Core. Some current data quality management techniques include AI-augmented quality management, in which platforms automatically create and enforce quality rules, and stream-first quality monitoring, which supports real-time validation and anomaly detection for unbounded data streams. Note that some of these platforms are open source.