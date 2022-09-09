7 data quality best practices to improve data performance

Data quality is essential for any analysis or business intelligence. Employing best practices lets organizations address issues that become even more critical and challenging as teams build a data analytics pipeline.

Subtle problems can get magnified by improved automation and increased data aggregation. Teams may also struggle to sort out the precise cause of issues buried within complex data pipelines.

"Data is often viewed as an organization's most valuable asset," said Alexander Wurm, analyst at Nucleus Research. "However, this is not always true. Poor data quality can taint business outcomes with inaccurate information and negatively impact operations rather than improving them."

Enterprises can set up practices to track data lineage, ensure data quality and protect against counterproductive data.

Key metrics of data quality There are many aspects of data quality teams need to address. Teams should start with core attributes of high and low data quality, said Terri Sage, CTO of 1010data, a provider of analytical intelligence to the financial, retail, and consumer markets. These must reflect characteristics such as validity, accuracy, completeness, relevance, uniformity and consistency. Teams that automate these measurements can determine when their efforts are paying off. Additionally, these metrics can also help teams correlate the cost of interventions, tools or processes with their effect on data quality.

Why data quality is important for the data analytics pipeline Data quality is essential to the data analytics and data science pipeline. Low-quality data may lead to bad decisions, such as spending money on the wrong things, Sage said. Incorrect or invalid data can impact operations, such as falsely detecting a cyber security incident. : Seven best practices to improve data quality High data quality is measured by how well it has been deduplicated, corrected and validated and whether it has the correct key observations. High-quality data leads to better decisions and outcomes based on the fit for their intended purpose. In contrast, bad data can reduce customer trust and lower consumer confidence. Correcting data riddled with errors also consumes valuable time and resources. "An enterprise with poor-quality data may be making ill-judged business decisions that could lead to lost sales opportunities or lost customers," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, global head for technology services at Mindtree, an IT consultancy.