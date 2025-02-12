Ataccama adds data lineage to foster trust in AI, analytics

Ataccama on Wednesday added AI-powered data lineage capabilities to its data management suite, enabling users to improve the quality of their data as it moves between systems and is used to inform decisions.

Data quality has always been critical.

If the data used to inform analytics applications is poor, the decisions based on their outputs will be poor. However, with AI-powered analysis and process automation eliminating much of the time that data engineers and application developers previously had to check for data quality, tools that help ensure data quality are taking on greater importance.

Data lineage is the process of tracking and documenting data as it moves from its source through different systems. Given the visibility data lineage provides, it is a key means of helping organizations ensure high-quality data. When automated, data lineage helps engender trust in AI tools trained and updated on data that is too voluminous to be manually monitored by even teams of humans.

Data lineage is an important addition to the portfolio, given the importance of establishing trust in data, especially through the use of AI to automate what have traditionally been complex and manual processes. Matt AslettAnalyst, ISG's Ventana Research

As a result, adding AI-powered data lineage capabilities to Ataccama One, the vendor's platform for data management, is significant for users, according to Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG's Ventana Research.

"Data lineage is an important addition to the portfolio, given the importance of establishing trust in data, especially through the use of AI to automate what have traditionally been complex and manual processes," he said.

Based in Toronto, Ataccama's platform, in addition to data lineage, provides data quality, observability, governance and master data management capabilities.

Value of lineage With generative AI capable of making workers more informed and efficient, enterprises have increased their investments in developing AI-powered applications since OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT marked a significant improvement in generative AI capabilities. Meanwhile, because that data provides AI with its intelligence, many data management vendors responded by developing tools that simplify application development and improve the quality of the applications enterprises build. At the core of that improvement is helping customers ensure the data they're using to inform AI-powered applications can be trusted. Ataccama's recent 2025 data trust report found that only one-third of more than 300 respondents reported success in developing and deploying AI applications. Two-thirds cited a lack of trusted data as the primary culprit for their lack of success. Vendors such as Qlik and Reltio are among those making trusted data a focal point. Adding data lineage capabilities furthers Atacama's effort to do the same. "Lineage is a great tool when trying to troubleshoot data trust issues," said Stewart Bond, an analyst at IDC. "If there is something wrong with the data at the destination, lineage provides the breadcrumb trail back through the path the data took to help uncover where things went wrong." Lineage is an especially important tool in the age of AI, he continued. AI tools deliver value by generating inferences based on information. The faster and more trustworthy the inference, the more valuable the AI tool. With automated tools that track massive amounts of data in milliseconds, AI-powered lineage helps enterprises derive value from their AI applications. "Lineage is critically important for AI-ready data," Bond said. "The biggest concerns organizations have with AI are exposure of sensitive information and assuring the accuracy and relevancy of the AI outcome. … Data lineage can provide quality assurances." Aslett likewise noted that AI development is forcing enterprises to pay closer attention to data quality. Providing visibility into data lineage is, therefore, important for data management vendors such as Atacama. "As enterprises seek to increase data-driven decision-making, establishing trust in data is paramount," Aslett said. "Additionally, elevated expectations and demands associated with AI are a forcing function for enterprises to … ensure that data that is clean, well-organized and compliant with regulatory standards."