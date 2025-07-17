Ataccama targets business users with latest AI capabilities

Ataccama on Thursday launched new AI-powered capabilities, as part of its latest platform update, that provide natural language descriptions of data lineage characteristics.

Data lineage is a means of ensuring data quality. By tracking and documenting data as it moves from its source through systems where it is transformed and prepared for analysis, stored so that it can be accessed to inform analytics and AI tools, and duplicated so that it can be moved across systems, organizations can see whether data remains high-quality enough to be trusted.

Ataccama first added AI-powered data lineage capabilities in its February platform update, providing users an automated means of tracking data flows and transformations.

However, since SQL or Python coding skills are required to read and interpret AI-generated outputs, customers needed technical experts to help business users understand data lineage metrics and why issues were flagged. This slowed reviews and sometimes prevented business users from acting on data in a timely fashion.

With the launch of Ataccama One version 16.2, the vendor has added AI-generated natural language descriptions to better enable nontechnical users to understand the quality of the data they're using and make decisions without waiting for the help of trained experts.

Given that the new capabilities make data lineage more transparent, they are a valuable addition to Ataccama's platform, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"This is a significant addition for Ataccama users," he said. "Data quality is the top use case for agentic data management, according to our research, and lineage helps ensure data quality."

Based in Toronto, Ataccama is a data management vendor focused on data quality. In addition to data lineage, Ataccama provides master data management, data governance and data observability capabilities.

New capabilities With enterprises increasing their investments in AI projects since OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT, which represented a significant improvement in generative AI (GenAI) technology, data quality is becoming increasingly important. While always vital to the success of any analytics or AI project, there was more human involvement in decision-making before the proliferation of GenAI and the more recent emergence of fully autonomous agentic AI applications. With humans involved, decisions based on bad data could be prevented. But with AI tools sometimes entrusted to act independently, the fail-safe of human oversight is decreased and sometimes eliminated. As a result, the data informing GenAI and agentic applications needs to be high-quality more than ever. Ataccama's new AI-powered data lineage capabilities provide natural language descriptions of how data was transformed throughout its lifecycle. As part of that, it explains filters, joins and calculations so that business users can understand the logic behind the descriptions. Because the latest Ataccama update is designed to make it easier for users to understand their data so that it can be trusted, it adds valuable capabilities, according to Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG Software Research. "Ataccama has significantly enhanced its data lineage capabilities, enabling users to better understand the properties of data assets and how they are used across the organization," he said. "The new capabilities will better enable business users and data leaders to understand the lineage of data assets without needing deep technical expertise." Meanwhile, with enterprises investing more in AI development, transparent representations of data lineage can help AI and machine learning governance by showing how data lineage inputs -- data's original ingestion point -- relate to users, pipelines and model outputs, according to Petrie. "This makes AI architectures more transparent and models more explainable to key stakeholders such as customers or auditors," he said. Feedback provided part of the impetus for adding natural language descriptions of data lineage calculations, with customers requesting that business users have the same data lineage information as technical experts, according to Jessica Smith, Ataccama's vice president of data quality. "Customers told us they needed those insights to be just as accessible to business users -- clear, fast and usable without technical help," she said. "It's about removing friction for nontechnical teams that need to quickly and confidently make sense of the data." Beyond AI-powered natural language descriptions of data lineage characteristics, Ataccama's platform update includes the following: Lineage diagrams that provide a high-level view of data flows with details that users can drill into on demand.

Secure lineage capabilities that enable metadata extraction from on-premises and restricted environments without forcing users to move sensitive information to the cloud.

Connections to Google BigQuery and Microsoft Azure Synapse that enable data profiling and data quality workloads to be executed without uploading data to Ataccama, which can help organizations save on data egress expenses. Perhaps most significant are the secure lineage capabilities, according to Aslett. "The ability to extract metadata from sensitive data ... is an important capability that will enable users to better understand their data environments while maintaining compliance with data sovereignty regulations and policies," he said. In addition, Aslett highlighted pushing workloads down into data warehouses.