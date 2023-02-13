Examples of real-time analytics for businesses

When businesses capture and analyze data as it's generated, they can respond quickly to events and changing conditions.

Up-to-the-minute insights into customer behavior, market trends and operational performance create business value through quick and confident decision-making. Real-time analytics advancements make this approach possible.

The real-time analytics space is evolving rapidly with improvements in automation, machine learning, edge computing, data lakehouses and serverless computing. A variety of industries use real-time analytics to improve operations, as detailed in the following examples.

Real-time analytics advancements Real-time analytics has benefitted from a range of technology improvements. Some, such as edge computing, are directly related to real-time data. Others, such the growth of serverless computing and automation, are broadly applied in the IT industry but have benefits for real-time analysis. Automation of analytics. Analytic process automation is a critical development. Algorithms can process large quantities of data more efficiently than ever before and deliver useful results within seconds rather than hours or days. By automating aspects of the analytical processes, such as detecting trends and outliers, businesses benefit from faster turnaround times on key decisions, improved efficiency and cost savings. They also improve accuracy and reliability compared with human-run analysis alone. Machine learning models. In real-time data analysis, machine learning identifies patterns and anomalies, and predicts future events, such as equipment failures. Similarly, machine learning models can identify potential customer churn. Machine learning is often automated in these scenarios. Businesses can personalize marketing campaigns or automate customer support. Large language models, such as GPT-3, are AI algorithms that can summarize, translate and even predict text, enabling the tools to generate sentences that replicate human speech. Edge computing. Edge computing is a way to put distributed processing power close to where the action happens rather than sending large volumes of data offsite for computation. Computing at the edge could mean in endpoints such as mobile devices, IoT sensor nodes, or even internet routers. This significantly reduces latency in analysis and decision-making. By automating the analytical processes, businesses benefit from faster turnaround times on key decisions, improved efficiency and cost savings. The data lakehouse. Yes, it's a terrible name, but the convergence of data lakes and data warehouses into a single repository called a data lakehouse helps with real-time insights from their combined data sets. The unified platform can store both structured and unstructured data in one place, making it accessible without having to move large volumes of data between different systems. As a result, in the data lakehouse, real-time data can integrate with authoritative corporate data without additional processing. Serverless computing. Serverless platforms help real-time analytics by eliminating the need for organizations to maintain their own servers or always-running cloud instances, instead using serverless services from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud or other providers. Companies can access a range of data tools without having to provision or manage physical hardware or pay for idle cloud instances. Furthermore, these platforms provide scalability on demand so that organizations can increase processing power when needed. This is particularly useful for real-time analysis where volumes of data can vary considerably over time as events change.